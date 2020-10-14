Quotes of Note: What the Bills Said About Losing

NASHVILLE – Neither the Tennessee Titans nor the Buffalo Bills had dealt with defeat prior to Tuesday.

Tuesday, it was the Bills who had to answer questions about loss – and a decisive one at that.

Here is a roundup of what Buffalo players and coach Sean McDermott had to say after the Titans’ 42-16 victory at Nissan Stadium:

• McDermott, on the difference in the game: “Just [an] uncharacteristic game for us. Uncharacteristically poor fundamentals. Poor pre-snap discipline. Turning the ball over. … You can't do that. There's only one opponent and that opponent's on the other sideline. You can't beat yourself.”

• Quarterback Josh Allen, on the turnover margin: “We had three turnovers tonight. They scored 21 points off it and that's a huge difference in a game when we turn the ball over three times, and they don't turn it over at all. They scored all three times on them. So they took advantage of their opportunities.

• Safety Micah Hyde, on the game: “We were 100 percent focused on the Titans. We knew this game was going to be played. … We just didn’t play our type of football and that’s why you saw the result that you saw.”

• Defensive end Jerry Hughes, on Tennessee’s offense: “They did a good job of keeping us on the field. We've got to be better on third downs. We've got to give our offense a chance to get the ball to work with some good field position. So, for us, it wasn't a good night on defense.”

• Center Mitch Morse, on Buffalo’s first loss: “I know there was plenty of plays I'd like back in that game. We'd like to take the next step as a team. We're going to have to look intrinsically, internally, at what we can all do better. I think it's one of those things where it's not panic, but there's definitely a sense of urgency to get this stuff fixed."

• Safety Jordan Poyer, on cornerback Tre’Davious White and linebacker Matt Milano missing the game because of injuries: “Obviously, we want those guys out on the football field. But it's no excuse to go out there and play the way we did, and that's all of us. I'm not pointing out one player, this, that, and the other. That's us as a defense as a whole. When one man goes down, we've got to be able to step up and fill that guy's place."

• McDermott, on the Titans’ game plan: “They didn't show anything different. They did what we thought they were going to do, what we practiced and prepared for. We got to do a better job executing the defense and take away what the defense is meant to take away we got to get more pressure with our front four.”

• Allen, on playing on Tuesday and all the led to that situation: “We can't use that as an excuse. We can't do that to, as a team. Our mindset all week was, ‘We're going to play and we'll adjust to anything else.’ Obviously, it's a different situation that it sucked to be in, quite frankly, but we got to be better, we got to be prepared and we got to come out swinging early.”