Titans Add XFL Offensive Lineman

NASHVILLE – Avery Gennesy has spent more than a year trying to make it back to the NFL.

Friday, he finally did it.

The Tennessee Titans announced that they have agreed to terms with the 26-year-old offensive lineman, who played in the XFL earlier this year and the Alliance of American Football last spring.

In the XFL, he was the starting right guard for the Houston Roughnecks, the league’s best team. The starting left guard was Sebtastian Tretola, a Titans’ draft pick back in 2016. Houston was 5-0 at the time play was suspended due to the impact of COVID-19.

A two-year starter at left tackle for Texas A & M (2015-16), Gennesy entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Jacksonville in 2017. He spent all of his rookie season on the Jaguars’ practice squad.

In 2018, he spent time with Cleveland and Denver and started the season on the Broncos’ practice squad. He was released that October and has not gotten another NFL opportunity – until now.

Gennesy (6-3, 318) will provide depth at multiple positions along the offensive line.

He effectively is a replacement for Kevin Pamphile, an unrestricted free agent who dealt with injuries much of the last two seasons. Pamphile played three games (two starts) in 2019 but did not appear in a game in 2019. He was inactive for all but one of the regular season contests.

With Gennesy, the Titans now have a complete second unit of experience players on the offensive line with guard/center Jamil Douglas, center Daniel Munyer and tackles David Quessenberry and Ty Sambrailo.