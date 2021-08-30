August 30, 2021
O-Line Now Ground Zero for COVID Outbreak

Right guard Nate Davis added to the team's Reserve-COVID 19 list a day after center Ben Jones was placed on it.
Author:
Publish date:

NASHVILLE – Another day, another COVID-19 case.

The Tennessee Titans placed right guard Nate Davis on the Reserve-COVID 19 list Monday, a day after the same move was made with center Ben Jones.

Also Monday, offensive lineman Chandon Herring was waived (injured). Herring is an undrafted rookie out of Brigham Young who played extensively in the three preseason games.

The moves mean there are 70 players on the active roster (players on the COVID list do not count). That number must be reduced to the regular-season limit of 53 by Tuesday afternoon.

Davis’ addition makes it nine players on the COVID list, the most since the current outbreak began with coach Mike Vrabel a little more than a week ago. At least one player has been added in seven of the last eight days. The only who one has been removed during that time has been defensive lineman Anthony Rush, who cleared all of the NFL’s COVID protocols in three days.

Other starters currently on the COVID list include quarterback Ryan Tannehill and outside linebacker Harold Landry.

Vrabel said Monday that the team has not settled on a starter at right tackle, and now the Titans won’t have Jones and Davis, the players immediately to the left of that spot, for the next several days as they try to figure out who is the best fit for that unit.

“You’ve got to do what you can,” left tackle Taylor Lewan said. “There’s things you can control and things you can’t control. These are the things that you just can’t control. So, for me it’s focus on what you can – that’s going out to practice, taking care of all my stuff on and off the field getting ready to play Week 1 against the [Arizona] Cardinals.”

Players are put the COVID list either because they tested positive for the coronavirus or because they were determined to have had close contact with someone who has the virus. League rules prohibit teams from revealing the reason behind a player’s inclusion.

