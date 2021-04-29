NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

Offensive Lineman Claimed After Release by Division Rival

The Tennessee Titans add tackle Elijah Nkansah a day after the Indianapolis Colts released him.
Author:
Publish date:

The Tennessee Titans did not wait for the start of the 2021 NFL Draft to add to their roster Thursday.

Tennessee claimed offensive lineman Elijah Nkansah off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts.

Undrafted out of Toledo in 2018, he has spent the majority of his time in the NFL on the practice squads of the Seahawks and Houston Texans. The Colts signed him to a futures contract following last season but waived him on Wednesday.

His game experience is minimal but meaningful. Nkansah played one game as a rookie with Seattle in 2018 and was on the field for one play in that game after another player was injured. It was third-and-inches from the opponents’ 4-yard line, and the Seahawks ran it in for a touchdown.

“I’m telling you, you come in, you’re one-for-one,’’ tackle Duane Brown, a teammate at the time, said following that game, via The Seattle Times. “That’s a great stat when you come in the game and you score a touchdown. It doesn’t happen at all like that.”

Nkansah (6-5, 315) was a starting right tackle for two years and a starting left tackle for one while in college but only turned to football after he was injured playing baseball as a high school sophomore. He did not make the varsity team until his senior year.

“Going to the NFL wasn’t always the plan,’’ he told The Seattle Times. “But it worked out that way.”

For now, there always seems to be a team willing to give him a job.

With Tennessee, he joins a tackle group that already has plenty of depth behind Taylor Lewan and free agent Kandall Lamm, the presumed starter at right tackle. Ty Sambrailo can play either side, and David Quessenberry started six games in 2020. Three others – Paul Adams, Brandon Kemp and Anthony McKinney – also will vie for roster spots this offseason.

If Nkansah sticks with the Titans, maybe he actually will get to play in another game.

View of the Tennessee Titans new helmet during minicamp at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
GM Report

Offensive Lineman Claimed After Release by Division Rival

Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) drives into the end zone for a touchdown past Vanderbilt during the second quarter at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Can A Slot Receiver Do Enough to Warrant First-Round Selection?

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) scores a touchdown over Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby (21) with four seconds left to tie the game during second half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Sizing Up the AFC South Ahead of the 2021 Draft

Titans general manager Jon Robinson takes questions about the 2019 NFL Draft during a press conference at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, April 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Robinson Breaks Down Draft Depth at Key Position Groups

Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) breaks up a pass meant for Michigan State Spartans wide receiver C.J. Hayes (4) during the first half at Ryan Field.
News

All Titans Seven-Round Mock by Ian Kayanja

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) celebrates after a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium.
News

All Titans Seven-Round Mock by Mike Hogan

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium.
News

All Titans Seven-Round Mock by David Boclair

Titans general manager Jon Robinson watches his team during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Robinson: Four Picks in First 100 Not Enough

Tennessee Titans tackle Isaiah Wilson (79) slides off a pad during tackling drills at practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 Nashville, Tenn.
News

Robinson's Draft Misses Include a Couple Big Ones