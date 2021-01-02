NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Brooks Reed to Add Veteran Presence to Defense Again

Practice squad linebacker is a gameday addition to the active roster for the third straight week.
A spot on the practice squad does not mean a guy gets a lot of practice time.

For example, veteran outside linebacker Brooks Reed has been a member of the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad for just over a month. That does not mean he has had the time and the opportunity to delve into the scheme.

“Once you get in the season, you don’t have really have training camp anymore,” outside linebackers coach/defensive play caller Shane Bowen said. “It’s not early.”

Coaches, however, determined that it was not too late for Reed, a 10th-year veteran who previously played with Houston, Atlanta and Arizona, to have an impact.

For the third straight week, Reed has been designated a gameday addition to the active roster from the practice squad. He was inactive Dec. 20 against Detroit but made his Titans debut last Sunday at Green Bay, where he was credited with a start.

Franchise officials also added kicker Sam Sloman to the active roster. Sloman will replace Stephen Gostkowski, who is on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Against the Packers, Reed played 22 snaps on defense and was credited with one tackle.

“I thought he went in there and did some good things for us,” Bowen said. “He’s been around a long time. He’s played this game. He’s had success in this league. So, I think it’s a little easier to plug-and-play with him.

“… It was good to see him go out there and compete and battle. He’s going to be in the right spot. Like, you trust him to do the right thing. So, hopefully he can continue to progress a little bit and give us a little more this week.”

The NFL allowed teams to add players from their practice squad to their gameday rosters this season as a way to help deal with issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those players automatically revert to the practice squad the day after the game.

A week-by-week rundown of the practice squad players Tennessee has added to the gameday roster in 2020:

Week 1 at Denver: Jeremy McNichols, RB (0 rushes, 0 receptions, 1 target); Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR (inactive).

Week 2 vs. Jacksonville: Cameron Batson, WR (2 receptions, 26 yards); Jeremy McNichols (2 rushes-7 yards).

Week 3 at Minnesota: Cameron Batson, WR (0 receptions, 0 targets).

Week 5 vs. Buffalo: Daren Bates, LB (0 tackles); Cody Hollister, WR (1 reception, 12 yards); Kareem Orr, CB (4 tackles,1 fumble recovery); David Quessenberry, OL (played on special teams).

Week 6 vs. Houston: Daren Bates, LB (1 special teams tackle); Cameron Batson, WR (1 reception, 13 yards), Kareem Orr, CB (played on special teams).

Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh: Daren Bates, LB (1 special teams tackle); David Quessenberry, OL (played on special teams).

Week 8 at Cincinnati: Breon Borders, CB (three tackles in seven snaps); D’Onta Foreman, RB (5 rushes, 37 yards).

Week 9 vs. Chicago: Matt Overton, LS (13 special teams snaps); Wyatt Ray, OLB (13 snaps defense, 15 snaps special teams).

Week 10 vs. Indianapolis: Matt Overton, LS (7 special teams snaps); Trevor Daniel, P (2 punts, 32.0 average, one blocked).

Week 11 at Baltimore: Will Compton, ILB (six tackles); Tuzar Skipper, OLB (1 snap defense, 2 snaps special teams); Matt Overton, LS (7 special teams snaps).

Week 12 at Indianapolis: Will Compton, ILB (started on defense, 3 tackles); Tuzar Skipper, OLB (7 snaps defense, 17 snaps special teams).

Week 13 vs. Cleveland: Tuzar Skipper, OLB (four tackles in 24 snaps); Marshall Newhouse, T (did not play).

Week 14 at Jacksonville: Tuzar Skipper, OLB (1 tackle, 11 snaps defense, 11 snaps special teams); Wyatt Ray, OLB (inactive).

Week 15 vs. Detroit: Wyatt Ray, OLB (12 snaps special teams, 2 snaps defense); Brooks Reed, OLB (inactive); Daniel Munyer, C (inactive).

Week 16 at Green Bay: Brooks Reed OLB, (1 tackle, 22 snaps).

