Titans' COVID Reserve List Finally Empty

NASHVILLE – The COVID-19 outbreak is now officially a part of the Tennessee Titans’ past.

Tight end MyCole Pruitt and practice squad defensive back Breon Borders were removed from the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday.

They were the last of the players sidelined by the infection, which made its way through the organization for nearly two weeks, and the final two players on that list. Tennessee’s 53-man active roster and 16-man practice squad are once again at capacity.

Speaking of the practice squad, the Titans brought back tight end Parker Hesse, who spent all of 2019 on that unit. To make room for Borders and Hesse, defensive backs Greg Mabin and Maurice Smith were released from the practice squad.

Or Pruitt was unavailable for the victories over Buffalo or Houston. His positive test took place on Oct. 7 and the result was determined the following day.

The 28-year-old out of Southern Illinois had appeared in 34 straight games for Tennessee beginning with Week 2 of the 2018 season. The most versatile of the Titans’ tight ends, he has caught 18 passes for 209 yards with three touchdowns and has built a reputation as an effective blocker. He even played some fullback last season when no one else was available to fill that role.

“He's one of those players that we talk about that plays more than one position,” coach Mike Vrabel said at the start of the regular season. “He plays on the line as a tight end. He plays off. We've had him in the backfield. He helps us on special teams.

And so, to be able to do that, that fills a lot of jobs and he's got a good understanding of what we're asking him.”

It also will make his return to the active roster a welcome one and -- team officials hope -- the last transaction of its kind.