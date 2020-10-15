SI.com
AllTitans
Rookie Running Back Placed on Injured Reserve

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Darrynton Evans was supposed to be a change-of-pace option for the Tennessee Titans.

Instead, the third-round draft pick out of Appalachian State just can’t seem to get going.

The Titans placed the rookie running back on injured reserve Thursday, which means he will miss at least the next three games. To date, he has appeared in just two of Tennessee’s four contests.

The hamstring injury, which has been a recurring issue, forced Evans to finish Tuesday’s 42-16 victory over Buffalo on the sidelines. He was on the field for just five snaps and carried two times for 12 yards, including a 9-yard gain around the right side early in the second quarter (pictured).

With Evans out of action, Jeremy McNichols had the best game of his young NFL career. McNichols carried nine times for 28 yards. Much of that work came late in the game and allowed starter Derrick Henry to get some rest.

The hamstring trouble is nothing new for Evans. It first became an issue during preseason camp and caused him to miss time during the build-up to the season. It kept him sidelined through the first two weeks.

Evans made his NFL debut in Week 3 at Minnesota, and in two games he has rushed for 21 yards on five carries. He has yet to catch a pass.

At 5-foot-10, 203 pounds, he is a smaller, shiftier alternative to Henry, who also was expected to factor in the passing game. In three seasons at Appalchian State, he had 4,642 all-purpose yards (rushing, receiving, returning). 

