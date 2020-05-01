Veteran Safety Agrees to Contract Terms

NASHVILLE – Mike Vrabel continues to be partial toward those with whom he has worked previously. Even if it was only for a short time.

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they agreed to contract terms with safety Ibraheim Campbell. A fifth-year veteran, Campbell (5-foot-11, 210) has played for five different NFL teams, including one game for Houston in 2017, when Titans coach Mike Vrabel was the Texans’ defensive coordinator.

Campbell, a fourth-round pick (No. 115 overall) by Cleveland in 2015, has started 15 games in a career that includes 53 overall appearances. He also has played for Dallas, the N.Y. Jets and Green Bay.

He spent half of 2019 on the physically unable to perform list while he recovered from a knee injury with Green Bay but was activated in early November, played seven contests (three starts) down the stretch and registered 15 tackles with two special teams stops. He also appeared in two playoff games – the first of his career – for the Packers.

His one appearance for the Texans came in the 2017 regular-season finale. Houston acquired him two weeks earlier.

Vrabel has continually mined his Texans connections in order to fill spots on his coaching staff and the roster. This offseason safeties coach Anthony Midget and cornerback Johnathan Joseph have come from Houston.

For his career, Campbell has been credited 115 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He also has made 16 special teams tackles.

Before the NFL, he was a four-year starter and a second-team All-Big Ten selection at Northwestern, where he intercepted 11 passes (tied for third in program history), broke up 24 passes and made 316 tackles.