Family Ties Connect Former Titans to 2020 NFL Draft

They have been known as the Tennessee Titans for more than a generation.

That point is made clear by the 2020 NFL Draft, which commences Thursday and includes a handful of prospects who have fathers who played or coached for the franchise in the era since it rebranded.

That’s right the next generation of former Titans stars is set to enter the NFL – or at least try – including the progeny of both starting tackles from the 1999 team that made it all the way to Super Bowl XXXIV, tight end Bryce Hopkins of Purdue (pictured), the son of former Titans left tackle Brad Hopkins, and Jon Runyan Jr., the son of former Titans right tackle Jon Runyan. That group also includes LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss, whose Titans tenure covered just the final eight games of 2010, Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson, whose father, Shawn Jefferson, was Tennessee’s wide receivers coach from 2013-15 and CJ Sanders, a return specialist out of SMU, whose father Chris was a Tennessee wide receiver.

The franchise was founded in 1960 as the Houston Oilers, an original member of the AFL. In 1997 it relocated to Nashville and spent two years as the Tennessee Oilers before a complete rebranding.

A look at the next generation of Titans in this year’s NFL draft:

Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue (6-4, 245): He is a much more capable receiver than he is a blocker. His athleticism allows him to adjust well to the ball when it’s in the air, but he drops too many passes that he should catch. Teams will like the fact that his production improved every year of his college career. Draft chances: Late on Day 2 or early on Day 3.

Van Jefferson, WR, Florida (6-2, 200): He played two years at Ole Miss before he transferred to Florida, but his statistics remained remarkably consistent throughout his career. An above average route runner who does not have breakaway speed, he projects as a slot receiver in the NFL who will make an immediate impact but not improve much throughout his career. Draft chances: Most likely Day 2 (second or third round).

Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU (6-2, 250): He basically played one season of college football during which he showed he more than capable as a blocker on runs and in pass protection. He lacks the speed and athleticism to really threaten in the pass game but has great hands and catches the ball extremely well when it is thrown in his direction. Draft chances: Day 3 (fourth-seventh rounds).

Jon Runyan Jr., G, Michigan (6-5, 321): A college tackle who will need to play guard in the NFL, he is not the mauler his father was and needs to refine his technique. As you would expect, though, his understanding of football in general and offensive line play specifically is excellent, which should help him make the transition. Draft chances: Second half of Day 3 or free agent.

CJ Sanders, WR/KR, SMU (5-9, 183): Spent three years at Notre Dame before he finished his college career at SMU. Undersized, he never has made much of an impact as a receiver but scored two touchdowns on kickoff returns last season and finished among the top 10 nationally in kickoff return average. He also scored three touchdowns on kickoff returns and one on a punt return in his first two years at Notre Dame. Draft chances: Almost certainly a free agent.