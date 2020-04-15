AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Jalen Hurts Tries to Emulate Former Titans Great

David Boclair

Jalen Hurts was just a little more than a year old when Steve McNair led the Tennessee Titans to Super Bowl XXIV.

He was five years old when McNair was named the NFL’s co-MVP. When McNair played his final NFL game, Hurts was still nearly three years shy of being a teenager.

Yet when asked this week which quarterbacks he tries to emulate when he is on the field, the 2020 NFL Draft prospect named the former Titans great in addition to two contemporaries.

“I've always had a thing with Steve McNair,” Hurts said this week in an Instagram Live interview, as reported by 247Sports. “Alcorn State. Played with the Titans. The type of player he was, he was a dog. He could run, make all the plays, improvise plays, make something out of nothing. I like the way he plays.

“And I like Russell Wilson. He was overlooked. He's a baller, won a Super Bowl. Deshaun Watson, played against him. But he's a special guy and special player.”

In three seasons with Alabama and one with Oklahoma, Hurts passed for 9,477 yards with 80 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also rushed for 3,274 yards and 43 touchdowns.

He was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy last year.

McNair became the first player in NCAA history to surpass 16,000 yards in total offense. His total was 16,823 – 14,496 passing with 119 touchdowns and 2,327 yards plus 33 touchdowns rushing. He set a single-season FCS record with 5,799 total yards in 1994 and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting that year.

The Titans (then the Houston Oilers) selected him third overall in the 1995 NFL Draft.

Hurts will not be chosen that early. Most draft analysts expect he will go late in the first round or early in the second.

Wherever he ends up, he will continue to measure himself against those he admires – and the standard he believes he can set.

“I'm my biggest critic,” Hurts said. “The biggest thing is keep going. Even in a time like this, the world is in a crazy place right now. Knowing that God has a plan, it's going to work out in the end. Keep the faith.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Raiders GM: 'We've Got To Rebuild' Mariota

Mike Mayock believes the former Tennessee Titans quarterback needs his confidence and physical health restored

David Boclair

Brown's 1,000-Yard Season Puts Him in Good Company

Michael Thomas, Odell Beckham Jr. among others who have done the same over the past decade have done it again numerous times in their own careers.

David Boclair

Mock Check: Kiper Changes Course

Tennessee Titans use top two picks on defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and cornerback Trevon Diggs in latest mock draft

David Boclair

Henry Offers Opportunity for Titans to Finally Get It Right

Long-term deals for two other running backs, Eddie George and Chris Johnson, did not work out as planned.

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

A Record-Setting Contract for a Running Back

David Boclair

Las Vegas Provides New But Familiar Environment for Mariota

The city includes a significant number of Hawaii natives who will support the former Tennessee Titans quarterback in his attempt to restart his career

David Boclair

Nashville Mayor Enlists Vrabel for Pep Talk

Tennessee Titans coach stresses the need to maintain social distancing guidelines as city's daily coronavirus press briefing

David Boclair

Three Bold Draft Moves Jon Robinson Could Make

Maybe the Tennessee Titans trade out of the first round. Maybe they select a kicker.

David Boclair

by

Titanfan

Former All-Pro Says Tannehill, Titans Established a Model for Rest of NFL

Veteran quarterbacks like Cam Newton, Jameis Winston will start as backups as they seek to reboot their careers

David Boclair

Dion Lewis Calls Reduced Role In 2019 'Tough'

Former Tennessee Titans running back says relationship with Derrick Henry helped

David Boclair