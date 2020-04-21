AllTitans
Mock Check: Peter King Delivers a Giant

David Boclair

Peter King, one of the most senior members of the national NFL reporters and a respected voice throughout the league, published his mock draft Monday at ProFootballTalk.com.

He noted that all of the league personnel have less clarity than usual about what teams might do this year because reaction to the spread of COVID-19 canceled all the remaining pro days more than a month ago. That means draft analysts know less about what to expect than usual as well.

“Pro Days are a fount of information exchange for sidling scouts and GMs and coaches each spring, and those mini-personnel conventions got shut off by the league March 12,” King wrote.

Nonetheless, he made his predictions for the first round. His vision included three trades, one of which involved the Tennessee Titans. His choice for the Titans at No. 29 is Georgia tackle Isaiah Wilson.

At 6-foot-7, 340 pounds, Wilson is one of the biggest players available in the draft and – according to recent reports – one who has climbed several teams’ draft boards in recent weeks. He had been widely regarded as a second-day selection who needed time to develop but reports of late have suggested he could end up a first-round pick.

King acknowledged his limitations and the need for development but still saw him as the Titans’ top pick.

King wrote: “Wilson could take a year of grooming, particularly in a year with a weird offseason program like this one. The natural inclination will be to expect Wilson to step in for the departed Jack Conklin and he may. Wilson’s the kind of edgy, angry player who will fit well on the feisty Titans line.”

Observations: We mentioned Wilson as a player to watch for the Titans a day earlier. … General manager Jon Robinson has talked about the possibility of selecting a tackle who played the left side in college with the belief that he could play on the right in the NFL. Wilson, though, is the prototypical right tackle whose strengths mesh particularly well with Tennessee’s run game. … According to the reports, his first season at Georgia was a bit of a rough ride but he put himself in this position with two really good years. So, the idea of taking him as a developmental pick should not scare the Titans.

