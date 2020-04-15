Mock Check: SI's Vrentas Targets D-Line

Analysts almost universally agree that the Tennessee Titans will use their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to replace somebody they lost in recent weeks.

Which player they will take and which departure they will address is the subject of wide speculation. Some think it will be a cornerback. Some figure on a running back. Some see an offensive tackle.

SI.com and MMQB senior writer Jenny Vrentas published her mock draft on Tuesday and figured the Titans would add to the defensive line following the trade of Jurrell Casey to Denver. Vrentas concluded that Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson would be Tennessee’s choice at No. 29 overall.

Davidson (6-3, 297) played four years at Auburn and was a consistent performer despite the fact that he played a number of different positions. He had at least two and a half sacks every season and set career-highs last fall with 48 tackles, seven and a half sacks, 12 and a half tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Competitiveness and aggression are hallmarks of his play, and he has good speed for a man his size.

Many draft observers believe he is a second-round pick although there is a growing sentiment, such as the one expressed by Vrentas, that there are some teams that like him enough to pull the trigger in the first round.

Observations: Davidson projects well as a 3-4 defensive end and would make for a ferocious pairing with last year’s first round pick, Jeffery Simmons, on the other side with DaQuan Jones in between. Yet his ability to move to different spots and create confusion for the offense certainly has to appeal to coach Mike Vrabel. … Difference-making defensive linemen are difficult to find, and the idea that the Titans could get two in as many seasons has to appeal to the personnel staff. … The Titans have a couple of young players poised to play bigger roles at that position in Matt Dickerson and Amani Bledsoe, but if coaches are not convinced those two are ready, defensive end could be as big a need as some of the other positions – and Davidson could be a real possibility.