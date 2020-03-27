Once again, the race for the AFC South title promises to be a tight one.

Not so sure? Just look at the latest over/under numbers for projected win totals. The Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans all are at 8.5.

SI.com sports betting analyst Corey Parson likes two of the three, including the Titans, to get to the over.

“Tennessee was one win away from the Super Bowl in 2019 and absolutely no one saw that coming. Tennessee won't sneak up on anyone this season,” Parson wrote this week. “Road games against the Ravens, Vikings and Packers will be tough, but they will make up the slack against weaker teams at home. I like the Titans to win about nine games this season, so take the over on 8.5.”

The Titans, Texans and Colts finished 2019 within three games of one another, which made it the NFL’s tightest race from first to third. The difference was at least five games in each of the AFC’s other three divisions.

Houston finished first at 10-6, one game ahead of Tennessee. Indianapolis finished 7-9. All three were alone in first place at some point during the regular season.

The Titans and Texans each won at least one playoff game.

The last time any AFC South team won more than 11 games was 2012, when Houston did it. Every other division has had multiple 12-game winners over that span.

The over/under for the Jacksonville Jaguars is 4.5, which makes them a completely different wagering proposition for 2020.

“They have the worst roster in the league, and they seem to be getting ready to tank this season,” Parson said. “The Jaguars should have their eyes on Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.”