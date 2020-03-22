Titans Contribute to AFC South Quarterback Shuffle

Andrew Luck’s decision to retire suddenly last August was the start of a quarterback carousel in the AFC South that has not stopped spinning since.

The upheaval continued last week with the news that the Jacksonville Jaguars traded quarterback Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears.

That move meant that three of the division’s four teams’ starting quarterbacks in Week 1 of the 2020 season will be different than in Week 1 of 2019. The exception is Deshaun Watson at Houston, which has won the division each of the last two years with him under center.

The Tennessee Titans will have a measure of continuity with Ryan Tannehill, who had the job for the final 10 weeks of the regular season as well as all three of the team’s playoff contests. Same for Jacksonville with Gardner Minshew, a sixth-round selection in last year’s draft who started 12 of the 16 games, including the final five.

The true newcomer is Philip Rivers at Indianapolis. At 38 years old, he is the senior member of the four and he has more playoff experience (11 games) than the other three combined.

Several of the league’s other seven divisions will feature two different Week 1 starters at quarterback. The AFC South is the only one that will have three.

A look at each of the division’s quarterback situations from the start of last season until now:

HOUSTON

2019 Week 1 starter: Deshaun Watson (24-13 with the Texans)

2020 Week 1 starter: Deshaun Watson (24-13 with the Texans)

From the moment he entered the league as the 12th overall pick (the third quarterback) in the 2017 NFL Draft, Watson has been one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league. A knee injury derailed his rookie season after six games. Since then the Texans have won two division titles and one playoff game. With him has their starter, the Texans have won 64.9 percent of their games. Without him over the past three seasons, they have won 0.91 percent (one of 11). Houston has made some interesting (read: controversial) moves in preparation for the coming season but there is no question that sticking with Watson is the right – the only – thing to do.

Better or worse?: Watson brought a championship pedigree with him from college and the more he experience he gains in the NFL, the more likely he is to become a Super Bowl winner. The Texans are better.

TENNESSEE

2019 Week 1 starter: Marcus Mariota (29-32 with the Titans, 29-32 overall)

2020 Week 1 starter: Ryan Tannehill (7-3 with the Titans, 49-49 overall)

One way or another, the Titans were going to open 2020 with a new starting quarterback. For weeks, they figured prominently in the discussion about Tom Brady’s next stop. Nonetheless, several teammates campaigned publicly Tannehill’s his return as the end of the contract year approached. Ultimately, that’s the route franchise officials took. Tannehill’s accuracy, command of the huddle and decision making at the line of scrimmage were better than Mariota’s and produced results that were easy to see and quantify. Sticking with him, while representing a Week 1 change, provides important consistency and comfort for a team that played its best late in 2019.

Better or worse?: There will always be those who believe that given a little more time (and Derrick Henry’s midseason breakthrough) Mariota could have turned into the franchise quarterback the Titans wanted him to be. Whether it’s true or not, Tennessee turned the page. The Titans are better.

INDIANAPOLIS

2019 Week 1 starter: Jacoby Brissett (11-19 with the Colts, 12-20 overall)

2020 Week 1 starter: Philip Rivers (123-101 with the Chargers, 123-101 overall)

This will be the third straight year the Colts have a new Week 1 starter. The difference is that this time they will have a full offseason to prepare for the change. Brissett was thrust into the role last season when Luck unexpectedly walked away late in the preseason. Indianapolis coach Frank Reich was Rivers’ quarterbacks coach for one year (2013) and his offensive coordinator for two (2014-15) with the Chargers, so there is familiarity that will help with the planning. Brissett was – and remains – a popular figure in the Colts’ locker room. So, Rivers likely will have to work to overcome some initial skepticism.

Better or worse?: Rivers is 38 years old and has been to the postseason just once in the last six years. Over that same span, he has led the league in the interceptions twice (2014, 2016). His leadership, savvy and competitiveness are unquestioned and he no doubt will enjoy playing behind Indianapolis’ stout offensive line, but there are questions about whether his arm strength is waning. The Colts are better … but if his physical skills have diminished noticeably, it won’t be much of an improvement.

JACKSONVILLE

2019 Week 1 starter: Nick Foles (0-4 with the Jaguars, 26-22 overall)

2020 Week 1 starter: Gardner Minshew (6-6 with the Jaguars, 6-6 overall)

For whatever reason, Foles just never seems to be a competent quarterback outside of Philadelphia (see: St. Louis 2015, in particular). His one season with the Jaguars might be the most glaring example yet. So, while he has been a starter in a Super Bowl victory (Philadelphia 2017) and is better than .500 for his career (plus he is 4-2 in the postseason), it is easy to understand why Jacksonville wanted to unload him. Minshew provides a measure of mobility that only Watson can match in the division (he was fifth among all quarterbacks with 344 rushing yards in 2019) and he will be a popular choice with the fans.

Better or worse?: Logic suggests that the Jaguars should be worse. Foles was one of the most coveted quarterback free agents of 2019 and is one of just 33 quarterbacks all-time to win a Super Bowl as a starter. Minshew was the 10 (of 11) quarterbacks taken in the 2019 draft, yet for whatever reason he outperformed Foles, which prompted the change. The Jaguars are better, but only because things could not have gone worse with Foles in Jacksonville.