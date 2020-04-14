Brown's 1,000-Yard Season Puts Him in Good Company

It is not often that rookie wide receivers top 1,000 yards as A.J. Brown did last fall.

When they do, though, it typically is a sign of things to come. For the Tennessee Titans, who got Brown in the second round of the 2019, NFL Draft, that is good news.

Brown was the eighth wide receiver in the last decade to top 1,000 yards receiving in his first season. He had 1,051 yards (and eight touchdowns) on just 52 receptions. As the season progressed, he became the top option for quarterback Ryan Tannehill and 703 of those yards came in the second half of the season.

Of the previous seven to do what Brown did, six have consistently delivered more 1,000-yard seasons since their rookie years. That includes record-setting New Orleans receiver Michael Thomas, who has led the league in receptions each of the last two years, and Odell Beckham Jr., arguably the most exciting receiver in the game.

A look at the NFL wide receivers (2010-19) who topped 1,000 yards as rookies, and what they have done since:

A.J. Green, Cincinnati (2011) – 65 receptions, 1,057 yards 7 TDs.

Since: Green topped 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first five seasons and six of the first seven. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler who maxed out at 1,426 yards in his third year. He has played just nine games over the past two seasons because of injury.

Keenan Allen, San Diego (2013) – 71 receptions, 1,046 yards, 8 TDs.

Since: After his fast start, Allen did not top 1,000 yards receiving again until his fifth season, when he had a career-high 1,393. He got to 1,000 each of the last three seasons, when he has averaged 101 receptions and been named to the Pro Bowl three times.

Odell Beckham Jr., N.Y. Giants (2014) – 91 receptions, 1,305 yards, 12 TDs.

Since: Beckham has surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in five of his six NFL seasons. The exception was when an injury limited him to just four games played in 2017. He is a three-time Pro Bowler who led the league with an average of 108.8 receiving yards per game as a rookie and has averaged better than 86 yards per game for his career.

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay (2014) – 68 receptions, 1,051 yards, 12 TDs.

Since: He has exceeded 1,000 yards receiving in each of his six seasons with a max of 1,524 yards in 2018. A big-play threat who has been to three Pro Bowls, he has averaged better than 15 yards per reception four times, and better than 17 yards per reception each of the last two years.

Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina (2014) – 73 receptions, 1,008 yards, 9 TDs.

Since: Benjamin is the exception on his list. His production has steadily decreased throughout his career, from 941 yards in 2016 (he missed all of 2015 with a knee injury) to 380 yards in 2018. He changed teams in 2017 and again in 2018 and did not play in 2019.

Amari Cooper, Oakland (2015) – 72 receptions, 1,070 yards, 6 TDs.

Since: He has topped 1,000 yards receiving four times in five years, including 2018, when he was traded to Dallas mid-season. He set career-highs with 1,189 yards and eight touchdown catches last season with the Cowboys and topped 15 yards per reception for the first time. He is a four-time Pro Bowler, twice with the Raiders and twice with Dallas.

Michael Thomas, New Orleans (2016) – 92 receptions, 1,137 yards, 9 TDs.

Since: Thomas set the NFL’s single-season record with 149 receptions in 2019 and has led the NFL in catches each of the last four years. His receptions and receiving yards totals have increased every year of his career, and his 1,725 yards in 2019 also were a league-high. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro who currently is regarded as the best wide receiver in the game.

It is clear from that list that wide receivers don’t get to 1,000 yards as rookies by accident. They do so because that is the type of players they are.

Brown is one of them now. So, the Titans should expect more of the same over the next few seasons.