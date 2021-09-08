Wednesday Injury Report: One Notable WR a No-Go

A.J. Brown was the only player for the Tennessee Titans or Arizona Cardinals who did not practice Wednesday.

NASHVILLE – In one way, the Tennessee Titans have picked up right where they left off last season.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown did not practice on Wednesday. The Pro Bowler was the only player listed for the Titans and Arizona Cardinals on the first official injury report ahead of Sunday’s season-opener at Nissan Stadium who was not at least a limited participant as preparations for the contest began in earnest.

Brown is listed with a knee injury, which also is nothing new.

He spent every week of the 2020 season on the injury report with due to knee, ankle and hand issues, in some cases more than one at a time. He missed just two games (Weeks 2 and 3) despite the fact that there were some weeks during which he never practiced.

The 2019 second-round draft pick out of Ole Miss led the Titans with 70 receptions, 1,075 yards and 11 touchdown catches in his second NFL season.

Early in the offseason, he had surgery on both knees. He declared himself fit and ready at the start of training camp but later sat out a string of workouts and did not see action in any of the three preseason contests.

The good news for Tennessee’s offense is that fellow wide receivers Julio Jones and Josh Reynolds, who also missed significant time during training camp with injuries, are not included on the injury report.

The complete Titans-Cardinals injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: WR A.J. Brown (knee). Limited participation: cornerback Chris Jackson (hamstring) and linebacker David Long (hamstring).

ARIZONA

Limited participation: TE Darrell Daniels (toe). Full participation: LB Dennis Gardeck (knee).