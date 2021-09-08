September 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI TIXSI.com
Search

Wednesday Injury Report: One Notable WR a No-Go

A.J. Brown was the only player for the Tennessee Titans or Arizona Cardinals who did not practice Wednesday.
Author:
Publish date:

NASHVILLE – In one way, the Tennessee Titans have picked up right where they left off last season.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown did not practice on Wednesday. The Pro Bowler was the only player listed for the Titans and Arizona Cardinals on the first official injury report ahead of Sunday’s season-opener at Nissan Stadium who was not at least a limited participant as preparations for the contest began in earnest.

Brown is listed with a knee injury, which also is nothing new.

He spent every week of the 2020 season on the injury report with due to knee, ankle and hand issues, in some cases more than one at a time. He missed just two games (Weeks 2 and 3) despite the fact that there were some weeks during which he never practiced.

The 2019 second-round draft pick out of Ole Miss led the Titans with 70 receptions, 1,075 yards and 11 touchdown catches in his second NFL season.

Early in the offseason, he had surgery on both knees. He declared himself fit and ready at the start of training camp but later sat out a string of workouts and did not see action in any of the three preseason contests.

The good news for Tennessee’s offense is that fellow wide receivers Julio Jones and Josh Reynolds, who also missed significant time during training camp with injuries, are not included on the injury report.

The complete Titans-Cardinals injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: WR A.J. Brown (knee). Limited participation: cornerback Chris Jackson (hamstring) and linebacker David Long (hamstring).

ARIZONA

Limited participation: TE Darrell Daniels (toe). Full participation: LB Dennis Gardeck (knee). 

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) hydrates as he warms up during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Wednesday Injury Report: One Notable WR a No-Go

General view of Nissan Stadium before the Tennessee Titans preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
News

Ring of Honor to be Relocated, Reimagined

Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) deflects a pass during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Titans Stick With Original Group of Safeties

Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden (24) breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaydon Mickens (85) during the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason game at Raymond James Stadium Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
News

Rating the Rookies' Regular-Season Readiness

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) talks with general manager Jon Robinson during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Julio Jones Agrees to Restructured Contract

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) greets Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) prior to their AFC Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Center Stage+

Tennessee Titans 2021 Season Preview

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) and guard Rodger Saffold (76) line up across from Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris (96) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Lewan, Saffold Eager to Spend a Full Season Together

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel walks the sideline during an NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
News

Podcast: Vrabel Nearly Fought a Fellow Staff Member Early in Coaching Career

Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) watches his teammates during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, July 30, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

VIDEO: Byard Ready for Big Crowd at Nissan Stadium