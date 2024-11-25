Titans Named Landing Spot for Jaylen Waddle-Like WR
Looking ahead to the future, the Tennessee Titans will need to be aggressive as they look to get back into playoff contention. Unfortunately, they seem to be a few pieces away from that level of play.
Following the Titans' big win over the Houston Texans yesterday, things are looking a bit better than they were before.
Will Levis has started looking like a potential long-term quarterback option again. If he can continue proving himself and improving throughout the rest of the season, he could very well end up being back in 2025.
What would be needed next is to surround Levis with as much playmaking potential as possible.
Keeping that in mind, Tennessee could very well end up pursuing more help at the wide receiver position.
Bleacher Report has suggested a potential fit for the team in the 2025 NFL Draft. They believe that Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond is a player that the Titans should target.
"If they decide to give the Kentucky product another year, though, then receiver becomes a real possibility early in the draft. Isaiah Bond is not a top-10 pick, but it would be fun to pair his downfield speed with Levis' willingness to give his receiver a chance to make a play vertically. The Titans traded away DeAndre Hopkins, and Tyler Boyd is an aging veteran. There are going to be targets to go around, and Bond would make a good complement to Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine."
So far this season at Texas, Bond has had a solid season. He has not been a superstar, but he has been a quality target within the Longhorns' offense.
Throughout the 2024 college football campaign, he has caught 32 passes for 510 yards and five touchdowns.
The 33rd Team took a look at Bond and made an incredibly intriguing comparison for him. They ended up comparing him to current Miami Dolphins' star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.
If Tennessee is going to keep Levis as their quarterback, they need to get him more weapons. Bond might very well end up being a top-notch target who would bring more playmaking to the offense.
He's a name to keep a close eye on as the 2025 NFL Draft continues to draw closer.
