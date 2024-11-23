Titans Linked to Star CB In Free Agency
The Tennessee Titans thought they were landing one of the best cornerbacks in football last offseason when they acquired L'Jarius Sneed in a sign-and-trade deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Unfortunately, the Sneed move has been disastrous for the Titans, as the two-time Super Bowl champion struggled through five games this season before being placed on the injured reserve list.
Of course, Sneed can always rebound in 2025, but it seems pretty clear that cornerback is an area Tennessee needs to address in the spring.
The Titans are slated to have a wealth of cap space heading into free agency, so they could absolutely make a big move for a cornerback in March.
Daman Zimbelman of Titan Sized thinks Tennessee should already be planning to do just that and has named Los Angeles Chargers star Asante Samuel Jr. as a top candidate for the club.
"Samuel Jr. is known as a physical corner in coverage and a playmaker around the football, having recorded multiple interceptions in each of his first three seasons," Zimbelman wrote. "For a Titans team that ranks 31st in the NFL in turnovers and turnover differential, the Florida native would fill the need for a ball hawk on the defensive side of the ball. Samuel Jr. is a natural playing press coverage and would fit well in defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson's scheme that prioritizes physicality among cornerbacks."
Samuel has only played four games this season due to a shoulder injury that also landed him on injured reserve. During his time on the field, he logged 13 tackles and a couple of passes defended.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Florida State, was selected by the Chargers in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Over his first three seasons, he established himself as one of the better corners in football, and last year, he posted an impressive 73.9 grade at Pro Football Focus.
We'll see if the Titans do, in fact, make a push for Samuel in free agency.
