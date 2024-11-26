Titans HC Opens Up About Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans have started seeing a lot more positive things from quarterback Will Levis over the past three games.
After he chose to sit out for awhile to make sure that he was fully recovered from his shoulder injury, he has been much better. In three straight games, he has looked the part of a legitimate starting NFL quarterback.
That being said, Levis is still fight for his future as the team's starting quarterback.
Down the stretch of the 2024 NFL season, Levis needs to produce at a high level. He needs to prove to the Titans that they should stick with him under center rather than looking at other options.
With that in mind, head coach Brian Callahan recently spoke out about Levis and provided his thoughts on the second-year quarterback.
"I hesitate to make any proclamations or anything like that," Callahan said when asked about Levis being the long-term starter. "But I've just been really happy with the way Will has progressed. He's played winning football from that position, really over the last three weeks, and I'd like to see it continue."
Callahan continued forward, talking more about his young signal caller.
"Yeah. I think everything he's done. The progression he's shown, the growth he's shown is really encouraging," Callahan said. "I'd like to keep it going, I think there's another level we can get to and unlock for him."
So far this season, Levis has played in eight games. He has completed 67 percent of his pass attempts for 1,447 yards, 10 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Levis has also picked up 175 yards on the ground.
While the interception numbers are a bit high, he has taken much better care of the football over the last three games. He just needs to continue showing signs of improvement in that area.
There is still a very good chance that Levis could prove himself and come back in 2025 as the starter. If he continues playing the way he has and shows more signs of progression, Tennessee would likely prefer to keep him in the role rather than spend a high draft pick or money on another quarterback.
It will be very interesting to see how the rest of the 2024 NFL season goes for Levis and whether or not he can earn the job for the Titans next year as well.
