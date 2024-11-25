Two QBs Titans Could Trade For
The Tennessee Titans are going to be a very intriguing team to watch during the NFL offseason this year. No one knows exactly what the future has in store and there are a lot of big-time decisions that will need to be made by the front office.
Obviously, the biggest question that needs to be answered has to do with the future of the quarterback position.
Do the Titans believe that Will Levis is still their guy? if they don't, how do they go about bringing in a replacement for him?
Tennessee could look to draft a new quarterback with what is expected to be a high first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. There are a few potentially elite options that will be available at the top of the draft.
Should they choose not to go the draft route, the Titans could try to acquire a quarterback in a trade or sign one in free agency. There are quite a few options available in both of those areas as well.
All of that being said, there are two more names that can be added to the list of quarterbacks that Tennessee could look to pursue via trade.
David Kenyon of Bleacher Report recently took a look at the top trade pieces ahead of the 2025 NFL offseason. Both Kirk Cousins and Geno Smith were on that list.
If the Titans are comfortable with the idea of acquiring a veteran quarterback to be a bridge option, either one of those players could make sense.
Cousins has had a solid 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons so far. He has completed 68.1 percent of his pass attempts for 2,807 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 11 games.
As for Smith, he has played in 11 games as well this year, completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,035 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
Neither quarterback would be brought in to be a long-term option. In fact, there is a chance that Tennessee could still have Levis as their starter even if they do trade for one of them. However, a trade would come with the goal of adding competition to motivate Levis.
There is no guarantee that the Titans will look to acquire a quarterback via the trade market, but if they do these two options could make sense.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!