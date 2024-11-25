49ers Named Next Team for Titans DT
The Tennessee Titans could have dealt defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day at the NFL trade deadline, but they opted to hold on to him.
It was definitely a strange move for the Titans considering Joseph-Day is in the final year of his deal, but perhaps Tennessee is interested in potentially keeping him around.
Joseph-Day has played well this season, logging 27 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 11 games. But his impressive performance will probably make him a sought-after target in free agency.
So, it should come as no surprise that Bleacher Report's Matt Holder has already mentioned Joseph-Day as a possible reunion fit for the San Francisco 49ers.
"Bringing back Sebastian Joseph-Day, who spent time with the 49ers in 2023, would make plenty of sense," Holder wrote. "The 29-year-old has been a reliable contributor for the Tennessee Titans this season and appeared in all three playoff games for the 49ers last year."
Some felt that the 49ers represented a potential destination for Joseph-Day back at the deadline, but nothing came of it.
The 29-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Rutgers, was originally selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Joseph-Day spent his first three seasons with the Rams and was a very productive member of their defensive line. He then joined the Los Angeles Chargers for nearly two full seasons, but was waived by the team in late 2023. That was when he linked up with San Francisco.
The Niners could definitely stand to fortify their defensive front, and as Holder notes, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave could end up being a cap casualty for the team during the offseason.
Considering Joseph-Day's familiarity with the system, he would definitely make sense as an addition for the defending NFC champs.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!