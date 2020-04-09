AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Report: Chris Johnson Under Investigation in Murder-For-Hire Plot

David Boclair

Former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson is under investigation for his possible role in a 2016 double homicide, which authorities believe was retaliation for the murder of one of Johnson’s close friends.

He has not been charged and has denied any connection to the crime, according to TMZ, which reported the story Thursday morning.

Johnson was wounded in the shooting that left Dreekius Johnson dead in Orlando. The two were riding in a Jeep in the early morning hours of March 8, 2015 when their vehicle was fired upon. The record-setting running back, who was the passenger, was shot in the shoulder.

Two men believed to be the shooters in that attack were shot to death in separate incidents, one in January 2016 and one in July 2016. Officials say Johnson paid a man named Dominic Bolden to perform both murders.

From TMZ:

(An) informant told officials that Johnson supplied Bolden "with funds and an individual who could continually supply Dominic Bolden with as much narcotics as needed to supply the DTO [a well-known drug trafficking organization].

The informant also told officials the "murder for hire elevated Dominic Bolden's rank, reputation and power within the DTO" -- eventually making Bolden the (organization’s) de facto leader.

Documentation obtained by TMZ also suggests Johnson is involved with the day-to-day operations of DTO.

Johnson, a first-round pick (24th overall) in 2008 out of East Carolina is the franchise’s third all-time leading rusher with 7,965 yards over six seasons. He set a franchise record with 2,006 rushing yards and an NFL record with 2,509 yards from scrimmage in 2009. He topped 1,000 yards rushing in each of his seasons in Tennessee, was a three-time Pro Bowler and in 2009 was named first-team All-Pro.

He also played one year for the New York Jets (2014) and then played a season and a half with Arizona. He officially retired in 2018 but signed a one-day contract with Tennessee early in 2019 so he could retire a Titan.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crawford Finds Ways to Combat D-Line Demands

Tennessee Titans formally announced Wednesday the addition of the veteran defensive end who dabbles in MMA, other training techniques

David Boclair

NFL to Set Up Safeguards During Virtual Draft

The NFL has installed safeguards to ensure that technical issues don’t happen with the virtual 2020 NFL Draft.

David Boclair

SI Power Rankings: Titans in the Top 10

Roster continuity in the wake of AFC Championship appearance a plus

David Boclair

Mock Check: A Long-Term Solution at Right Tackle

SI.com's Conor Orr says USC's Austin Jackson will be the first-round pick

David Boclair

by

titanzealot

Weighing Whether Or Not to Exercise Fifth-Year Options on Davis, Jackson

The deadline for decisions on Corey Davis, Adoreé Jackson is not far off

David Boclair

No Titans Make NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team

It's the first time since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger the franchise did not have a single player recognized

David Boclair

Former Titans Scout Felt 'Almost Obligated' to Aid Draft Prospects

Blake Beddingfield talks to MMQB's Albert Breer about the two days of pro day-style workouts he recently conducted in Nashville

David Boclair

Sports Agent Buddy Baker Lost Both of His Parents—Six Minutes…

David Boclair

Watch Taylor Lewan Push a Pickup

Video shows Tenneseee Titans Pro Bowl left tackle engaged in unconventional training technique

David Boclair

Opportunity Awaits for These Five Titans

Offseason moves create openings that players already on the roster potentially could fill

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55