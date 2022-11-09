Wednesday Injury Report: Lots of Names (and Some Big Ones) Included

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans did not exactly hit the ground running Wednesday when they began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos at Nissan Stadium.

“It won’t be too fast today,” coach Mike Vrabel said when he met the media ahead of the day’s workout.

The reason for that approach was clear when the first official NFL injury report of the week was released. Seventeen Titans – nearly one-third of the active roster – were listed with some sort of issue. Seven did not practice at all, and nine others were limited in some capacity.

Most notable among those listed are defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, who has been unable to practice for more than two weeks because of an ankle injury, quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who continues to work his way back from an ankle injury, and running back Derrick Henry, although Henry was listed with a “not injury related” designation. Simmons did not practice. Tannehill and Henry were limited.

Both starting inside linebackers, Zach Cunningham and David Long, were among the walking wounded. So was outside linebacker Bud Dupree. Long and Dupree were limited participants.

As they did last week, the Titans (5-3) will face a team on Sunday fresh off the open date in their schedule. Denver was one of six teams that did not play in Week 9.

The complete Titans injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: ILB Zach Cunningham (elbow), OLB Bud Dupree (hip), S Amani Hooker (shoulder), DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle), NT Teair Tart (illness) and DB Josh Thompson (knee). Limited participation: DL Denico Autry (not injury related), LG Aaron Brewer (toe), CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), RB Dontrell Hilliard (groin), DB Lonnie Johnson (back), ILB David Long (knee), DL Kevin Strong (ankle) and QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle). Full participation: FB Tory Carter (neck).