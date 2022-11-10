Thursday Injury Report: Tannehill A Full Go

NASHVILLE – Ryan Tannehill said he knew by the end of last week that it would require “a big step” for him to be able to play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

That does not seem to be the case this week.

Tannehill was a full participant in the Tennessee Titans’ Thursday practice, according to the official NFL injury report. That marks the first time the veteran quarterback has done so since he sustained a sprained ankle Oct. 23 against the Indianapolis Colts. His official status for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos will be determined Friday, but this is clearest indication yet of the progress he has made in his recovery.

Rookie Malik Willis has played the last two games in place of Tannehill, who had started a franchise-record 49 straight games before he was injured.

“Anytime you’re dealing with a different player in there – whether it be a quarterback, a receiver, a tight end, on offensive lineman – you have to adjust to whatever your ingredients are,” offensive coordinator Todd Downing said.

In this case, it was back to business as usual.

The complete Titans injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: ILB Zach Cunningham (elbow), OLB Bud Dupree (hip), CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), S Amani Hooker (shoulder), DB Josh Kalu (Illness), DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle), NT Teair Tart (illness) and DB Josh Thompson (knee). Limited participation: none. Full participation: DL Denico Autry (not injury related), LG Aaron Brewer (toe), FB Tory Carter (neck), RB Dontrell Hilliard (groin), DB Lonnie Johnson (back), ILB David Long (knee), DL Kevin Strong (ankle) and QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle).