Titans Get Negative Update on Star CB's Injury
When the Tennessee Titans acquired star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed in an offseason blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, he was expected to be an elite addition for the team.
No one can say that he's been "bad" so far this season, but he hasn't lived up to the hype quite yet. Lately, he's also been dealing with a groin injury that caused him to miss last week's game.
Ahead of Week 8 against the Detroit Lions on the road, the Titans and head coach Brian Callahan have given a negative update about Sneed's injury status, as shared by Turron Davenport of ESPN.
Callahan stated that the MRI imaging is worse than the team initially thought. Due to the injury being worse than expected, it has caused the timeline for healing to be extended.
So far this season, Sneed has been able to play in five games for Tennessee. He has recorded 23 total tackles and no other statistics to note.
Clearly, that is not the kind of production that the Titans were hoping to get from their star cornerback.
In the previous four years with the Chiefs, Sneed had come through with 10 interceptions, 40 defended passes, 6.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. He has been unable to provide that kind of impact so far for Tennessee.
Hopefully, once he gets back to full health, Sneed can start living up to the deal that the Titans made to get him. They ended up giving him a lucrative four-year, $76.4 million contract. Tennessee needs to start seeing a return on their investment.
So far this season in six games, the Titans have not seen many players play up to their full potential. On both sides of the football, players have struggled to produce.
This is obviously a fluid situation and we'll make sure to provide all Sneed updates as they become available. It's a disappointing update and his status for Week 8 seems to be trending in the wrong direction.
