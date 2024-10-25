Titans Make Key Offensive Line Changes Before Week 8 Matchup
The Tennessee Titans' offensive line has been a major point of contention all season long, and it has played a major role in the team's offense being among the NFL's worst.
However, the Titans have been experiencing with some new combinations, and on Sunday, they will try something new against the Detroit Lions.
Jim Wyatt of the team's official website revealed that Leroy Watson will start at right tackle in Week 8, marking the second time Watson has started this season.
Watson made his 2024 debut against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6, posting middling results.
Wyatt added that second-year tackle John Ojuwku may also take the field versus the Lions.
Whether or not this will help the Titans make any headway in solving their offensive line issues is anyone's guess, but Tennessee's problems absolutely run deeper than that.
The Titans are widely considered to have one of the worst offensive lines in football, and while their quarterback situation is certainly one for the books (in a bad way), having very little protection in the trenches doesn't exactly help Will Levis and Mason Rudolph.
Tennessee could try and make some additions up front between now and the NFL trade deadline, although the Titans seem more interested in selling, having already dealt wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and linebacker Ernest Jones.
Of course, just because Tennessee is selling does not necessarily mean it can't address some major holes, so swinging a deal for another offensive lineman would be a smart move for the Titans.
As of right now, though, Tennessee has to make do with what it has, and it's pretty clear that the Titans are lacking talent.
The good news is that rookie tackle JC Latham has been mostly impressive, so perhaps Tennessee has a nice building block moving forward.
