Titans Coach Gives Cryptic Update on Will Levis
As the Tennessee Titans prepare for their Week 8 matchup on the road against the Detroit Lions, the status of quarterback Will Levis is still up in the air.
Levis has been working his way back from a shoulder injury. While he hasn't been ruled out for this week's game, there also haven't been many positive updates about his chances to play.
On Friday, head coach Brian Callahan spoke out with an update about Levis. It may be an update, but it's an extremely cryptic update.
"We kind of have a pretty good idea of where we're headed," Callahan said. "We'll be ready to play on Sunday with them. It's either (Levis) is starting or he's not. He'll be inactive if he's not starting."
Basically, the current status of the quarterback situation is, if Levis starts, he starts. On the other hand, if Levis doesn't start, then Mason Rudolph will play in his place.
So far this season, Levis has had a rough sophomore showing. He has played in five games, although he left early in one of those outings. The 25-year-old quarterback has completed 66.4 percent of his pass attempts for 699 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Obviously, the turnover numbers have been a major concern for the Titans.
As for Rudolph, he has been solid, but not great, when replacing Levis in the lineup. He has completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 300 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Needless to say, the Tennessee offense has been rough to watch. They haven't been able to move the ball consistently and they have turned the ball over a lot.
Looking ahead at the future, Levis could truly be playing for his job the rest of the season. Should he continue to struggle and not show signs of progressing past his struggles, the Titans are being called upon to consider replacing him.
Hopefully, Levis will be able to get back to 100 percent and start turning his year around. In his rookie season, he showed major flashes of having a big arm and star potential. This season, that has been nowhere to be seen.
We'll make sure to have more updates on the Tennessee quarterback situation heading into this week's game against the Lions as they become available.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!