Lions DC Not Underestimating Titans
The Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions have been on polar opposite trajectories so far this season.
Through seven weeks, the Lions have just one loss while the Titans only have one win. Detroit has emerged as one of the best teams in the NFL while Tennessee has trickled to the bottom of the standings.
Even though there is a large discrepancy between the two teams' records, the Titans are not being overlooked by the Lions.
"Listen, this is an opponent in this league, records doesn’t matter," Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said via Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett. "You can get our ass kicked at any given time. And we understand that. Because we were in Tennessee’s shoes before. We were that team that we were out for blood every week and I know this team feels the same way."
The Lions' rise to the top of the NFL is something that the Titans should look to emulate. In 2021, during head coach Dan Campbell's first season with the team, the Lions won just three games. However, through some good drafting and coaching, Detroit was able to capture a winning record in 2022. Then, in 2023, a playoff berth, NFC North title and a trip to the conference championship game came their way.
There are still a number of Lions that were still on the team when they were on the rise, so that attitude is coming into play this week.
It's easy for the Lions to overlook the Titans after coming off a big win against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, but the Detroit coaching staff is making sure the team doesn't fall into the trap and lose a game that it should very easily win.
Kickoff between the Titans and Lions is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!