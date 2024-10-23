Titans Named Landing Spot for Texas OT
The Tennessee Titans have taken an offensive lineman in the first round of the NFL Draft in each of the last two years, but the team is still struggling in the trenches, specifically at right tackle.
This season has seen a carousel of players go in and out at the position, including Nicholas Petit-Frere, Jaelyn Duncan and Leroy Watson IV.
That's why Bleacher Report suggests the idea of targeting a top-tier offensive lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft in Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.
"Is Will Levis good enough to be the quarterback next season? It's certainly looking like that won't be the case, but it's too early to make that call just yet. If they do decide to stick with the young quarterback they are going to need to continue to rework the offensive line to protect him," Bleacher Report writes. "JC Latham has done a nice job of taking over the left tackle position as a rookie. However, the right tackle job continues to be an issue. With Peter Skoronski finding a home at left guard, the Titans could be looking to add another blue-chip tackle prospect. Kelvin Banks has shown throughout the college season that he's in that conversation and the Titans would have an exciting young core of linemen to build around."
The Titans will evaluate Levis throughout the rest of the season once he returns from his shoulder injury to determine whether or not he should be the quarterback of the future. However, drafting an offensive lineman early would be a safe decision since Banks projects to be a long-term starter in the NFL.
Drafting Banks could fill the team's biggest need and be the one move that puts everything back into place for the Titans.
