Titans Trade Starting LB to Seahawks
After the Tennessee Titans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs, they decided they were not done making deals.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Titans are trading linebacker Ernest Jones IV to the Seattle Seahawks for Jerome Baker and a fourth-round pick.
The move comes just two months after the Titans acquired Jones in a deal with the Los Angeles Rams just before the 53-man rosters were finalized across the league.
Now, the Titans get another draft pick that they can use to help build their future.
Jones, who turns 25 next month, started in five of the Titans' six games so far this season, recording 44 tackles with the team.
Baker, 27, should immediately step into Jones' role with the Titans. Baker played six seasons with the Miami Dolphins after he was taken in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but he signed a one-year deal worth $7 million in the offseason with the Seahawks.
Baker has 30 tackles and a sack so far this season in five appearances with the Seahawks.
Baker will report to the Titans shortly and could have a chance to make his debut in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions.
