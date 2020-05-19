Hall of Famer Says Titans Best Equipped to Challenge Chiefs

Coming off of a surprise run to the AFC Championship game last season, it’s hard to ignore the Tennessee Titans as the 2020 NFL season approaches.

Hall of Fame running back LaDanian Tomlinson said the Titans – not the Baltimore Ravens – are the biggest threat to Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.

Tuesday, on NFL Total Access, Tomlinson had no shortage of reasons for his belief in Tennessee. The most important being that the Titans have already proven that they can handle Kansas City.

Last season, the Titans defeated the eventual Super Bowl champions 35-32 in Week 10. And in the AFC Championship game, the Titans led the Chiefs 17-7 in the second quarter before surrendering 28 unanswered points en route to a 35-24 loss.

Tomlinson also pointed to the Titans' continuity. Along with a few key additions, the Titans return most of last year’s team in 2020, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who signed a four-year, $118 million extension in March.

“They return pretty much everybody besides Jack Conklin, but they drafted Isaiah Wilson, the tackle from Georgia. This team is pretty much the same,” Tomlinson said. “I love what Mike Vrabel has done with this team. They’re physical, disciplined. At the end of the day, they are going to play their brand of football. I think that matches up well with the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Tomlinson made his comments as part of a panel discussion that included Willie McGinest, another former NFL player. McGinest pegged Baltimore as the biggest challenge to the reigning champions. The Titans, of course, beat the Ravens to reach last season’s conference championship game.