NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Former Titans Coach Aims for College Championship

Kerry Coombs will lead Ohio State's defense in Monday's CFP title game against Alabama.
Author:
Publish date:

Kerry Coombs went back in order to advance his career.

Now, the former Tennessee Titans secondary coach has the opportunity to finish on top in his first season as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator. The Buckeyes, of course, will meet Alabama in the College Football playoff championship game Monday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Coombs spent the previous two seasons in charge of the Titans’ cornerbacks and safeties. It was his first job in the NFL after six years as a position coach at Ohio State, where he worked for a time with Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel.

“When you have to get two or four or five or six guys ready for a game is different than when you're trying to get an entire defense,” Coombs said Wednesday. “… I think that my hat’s off to (the position coaches). They've done a great job. I'm just a part of that group on game day and really every day of the week.

“… I don't think any of it has to do with me.”

Coombs coached cornerbacks, served as special teams coordinator for his final three years and added assistant defensive coordinator to his duties for the final season of his first stint with Ohio State.

During his two years in the NFL, his approach to the job was considered a better fit for the college game. He eventually won over his players with the Titans, though, because of his unrelenting passion and the results he got through the mantra he created for that group, “My man catches no balls.”

Tennessee ranked among the NFL’s top 10 with 14 interceptions in 2019 and was sixth in pass defense (216.9 yards per game allowed) in 2018.

“He (was) instrumental to our success the last two years,” safety Kenny Vaccaro said after last season’s playoff loss at Kansas City. “Coming from college is not an easy thing to do. You’re developing young men in college and then you kind of have to switch over to a different mindset when you’re dealing with grown men, who have their own opinion. You have to have kind of a give-and-take relationship. He (did) a great job adjusting to that.”

The move back to college has gone smoothly as well.

Ohio State is undefeated at 7-0. Coombs’ defense has allowed an average 21.0 points per game and is one of nine in the FBS that allowed fewer than 100 rushing yards per game. The Buckeyes’ average margin of victory has been by more than three touchdowns.

“Honestly, I've just been really gratified to be around a group of kids like this and their eagerness to just [do] whatever it takes,” Coombs said. “They've been fantastic.”

Defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs isn t planning major changes in how the unit plays.
News

Former Titans Coach Aims for College Championship

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium.
News

Friday Injury Report: A.J. Brown Leaves No Doubt

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) talks in the huddle during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium.
News

Tannehill, Titans Single-Minded on Offense

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs onto the field during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium.
News

Henry Named First-Team All-Pro

Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) heads out to the field for warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Titans Get Gostkowski Back at Right Time

Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson (25) lines up for a play during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium.
News

Thursday Injury Report: Jackson Still Limited During Work Week

NFL superstars Lamar Jackson (left) and Derrick Henry (right).
News

The Connection That Fuels Henry, Jackson

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith watches his players during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Smith Won't 'Cheat the Job' He Has Now

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates with fans after beating the Baltimore Ravens 28-12 in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

A Review of Titans-Ravens Playoff Rivalry