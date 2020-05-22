AllTitans
Fulton Eager to Face Burrow, Other Former LSU Teammates

David Boclair

Kristian Fulton is likely to see a former college teammate almost every week of his rookie season.

Yet the Tennessee Titans’ second-round pick concedes there is one he is particularly eager to face, and that is the No. 1 overall selection the 2020 NFL Draft.

“I definitely got to go with Joe [Burrow],” Fulton said this week on the Official Titans Podcast. “Number-one pick. Teammate. I’m definitely looking forward to playing against him.”

That will happen in Week 8 (Nov. 1) when the Titans go on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

Before that – and after – Fulton will see plenty of other familiar faces.

Burrow was the first of a record 14 players selected from LSU in this year’s draft. That included five first-rounders, including four who went to 2020 Titans opponents – Burrow, linebacker K’lavon Chaisson (No. 20, Jacksonville), wide receiver Justin Jefferson (No. 22, Minnesota) and linebacker Patrick Queen (No. 28, Baltimore). Cleveland, Tennessee’s Week 13 foe, got two members of the 2019 College Football Playoff champions, safety Grant Delpit (second round) and linebacker Jacob Phillips (third round).

Plus, there are those who were drafted in previous years – another 14 combined from 2017-19.

“[Wide receiver] D.J. Chark for Jacksonville [a second-round pick in 2018]– we had a couple battles in practice,” Fulton said. “So, it’s going to be fun to get some games for us together.”

The Titans got Fulton in the second round with the No. 61 overall selection. That made him the seventh of this year’s LSU draft picks. It also put him in a place where he will get to see many of the others.

“It’s crazy, but it’s definitely going to be a fun experience having those guys at different teams,” Fulton said. “It seems like I’m going to be playing somebody from LSU every week. So, I’m looking forward to it.”

