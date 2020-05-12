AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Ryan Reportedly Set To Sign With New Team

David Boclair

Logan Ryan’s new home will get him a lot closer to home.

According to multiple reports Tuesday, the former Tennessee Titans cornerback is expected to agree to a one-year contract with the New York Jets.

A native of Berlin, N.J. which is less than a two-hour drive from the Jets’ stadium, he played college football nearby at Rutgers and the first four years of his NFL career with the New England Patriots. The Jets have missed the postseason each of the last nine years and finished with a winning record once during that span.

“I came to Tennessee and New England fans were like, ‘Ah, you’re never going to win again. You’re done. Welcome to that.’” Ryan said recently. “… Like any sports movie, you get enough guys that believe and do the right things at the right time it could shake out.”

Ryan remains one of the most high-profile free agents on the market and said this week that the Titans rejected his desire to re-sign with them on a one-year contract. He spent the last three seasons with Tennessee and had the best year of his career in 2019.

New York’s defensive coordinator is former Titans’ coordinator Gregg Williams, who has said he wants players that can play multiple positions. During his time with Tennessee, Ryan played outside, in the slot and even occasionally as a safety.

The Jets have been active in free agency this offseason, particularly when it comes to their pass defense. They have signed or re-signed three free agent cornerbacks and two safeties. Ryan would be the most significant addition to date.

“The way this free agency hit with COVID and everything,” he said. “The marketplace, the money was hard to find in some areas after that first day. The multi-year options I was looking at just didn’t feel right for my family, didn’t feel right for me. I wanted to take my time.”

It seems his time finally has arrived.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

As Backup, Mariota Was 'Killing' Titans' D

After he lost his spot with the offense he helped make the defense better.

David Boclair

Vrabel Can't Get Voted Into Patriots Hall of Fame

Tennessee Titans coach has been a finalist each of the past five years but each time fans have chosen someone else for induction.

David Boclair

Ryan Says Titans Spurned His Desire to Return

Cornerback proposed a one-year deal 'to keep this thing going.'

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

Influence of Robinson's New England 'Teammates' Grows

Tennessee Titans general manager is one of 15 former Patriots scouts who are now high-ranking executives across the league.

David Boclair

Dr. Fauci on How COVID-19 Could Impact NFL Season

David Boclair

Joseph Sees Missed Opportunities in NFL Milestone

In setting the standard for passes defensed, Titans cornerback estimates he missed out on roughly three dozen interceptions

David Boclair

Can Vrabel Do Enough For Coach of The Year?

The Tennessee Titans are one of eight NFL franchises that have never had a winner

David Boclair

Every NFL Team's Schedule

David Boclair

Steve Underwood's Farewell Remarks

The Titans President/CEO announced his retirement Friday after more than four decades with the franchise.

David Boclair

Titans Name New President/CEO

Burke Nihill promoted to replace the retiring Steve Underwood, who will remain an adviser to the franchise

David Boclair