Ryan Reportedly Set To Sign With New Team

Logan Ryan’s new home will get him a lot closer to home.

According to multiple reports Tuesday, the former Tennessee Titans cornerback is expected to agree to a one-year contract with the New York Jets.

A native of Berlin, N.J. which is less than a two-hour drive from the Jets’ stadium, he played college football nearby at Rutgers and the first four years of his NFL career with the New England Patriots. The Jets have missed the postseason each of the last nine years and finished with a winning record once during that span.

“I came to Tennessee and New England fans were like, ‘Ah, you’re never going to win again. You’re done. Welcome to that.’” Ryan said recently. “… Like any sports movie, you get enough guys that believe and do the right things at the right time it could shake out.”

Ryan remains one of the most high-profile free agents on the market and said this week that the Titans rejected his desire to re-sign with them on a one-year contract. He spent the last three seasons with Tennessee and had the best year of his career in 2019.

New York’s defensive coordinator is former Titans’ coordinator Gregg Williams, who has said he wants players that can play multiple positions. During his time with Tennessee, Ryan played outside, in the slot and even occasionally as a safety.

The Jets have been active in free agency this offseason, particularly when it comes to their pass defense. They have signed or re-signed three free agent cornerbacks and two safeties. Ryan would be the most significant addition to date.

“The way this free agency hit with COVID and everything,” he said. “The marketplace, the money was hard to find in some areas after that first day. The multi-year options I was looking at just didn’t feel right for my family, didn’t feel right for me. I wanted to take my time.”

It seems his time finally has arrived.