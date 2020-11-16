Ravens Won't Allow Fans for Sunday's Game

The Tennessee Titans have done some of their best work this season when no one was watching.

After three losses in their last four games, that at least is cause for optimism as they look forward to their next one.

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that Sunday’s contest at M & T Bank Stadium would take place without fans in the stands. That decision was made as COVID-19 infection rate in Maryland has nearly doubled in the past two weeks and nearly every state in the U.S. has seen steady increases.

"In giving the matter careful consideration, and with the rise of Maryland's COVID-19 infection rate and increased hospitalizations, the Ravens believe this decision is the correct one in helping protect the well-being and safety of our community," the Ravens said in a statement. "The in-stadium energy and passion Ravens fans provide on gameday cannot be duplicated.

“With the collective goal of restoring that excitement and re-gaining the ability to host fans once again, we strongly encourage Marylanders to follow the advice of public health experts by wearing face coverings, practicing proper social distancing and limiting social gatherings."

The Ravens’ most recent home game, Nov. 1 against Pittsburgh, included roughly 4,300 spectators. Before that, their largest “crowds” were limited to roughly 250 immediate family members of players, staff and coaches.

Baltimore (6-3) is 2-2 at home.

The Titans (6-3) played their first three games of 2020 with no fans in the stands and won all three in dramatic fashion. They won 16-14 at Denver in Week 1, topped Jacksonville 33-30 at Nissan Stadium in Week 2 and got past Minnesota 31-30 in Week 3.

The largest crowd for a Tennessee game this season was 13,949. That was for last Thursday’s loss to Indianapolis at Nissan Stadium and an increase of 78 spectators from the previous home game, Nov. 8 against Chicago. The only Titans’ road game that included spectators a Nov. 1 loss at Cincinnati, for which 9,712 were in the stands.

“I know we're going to go on the road this week to Baltimore,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “Excellent football team, physical football team, and we're going to have to be at our best in all areas.”