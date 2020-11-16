SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Ravens Won't Allow Fans for Sunday's Game

David Boclair

The Tennessee Titans have done some of their best work this season when no one was watching.

After three losses in their last four games, that at least is cause for optimism as they look forward to their next one.

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that Sunday’s contest at M&T Bank Stadium would take place without fans in the stands. That decision was made as COVID-19 infection rate in Maryland has nearly doubled in the past two weeks and nearly every state in the U.S. has seen steady increases.

"In giving the matter careful consideration, and with the rise of Maryland's COVID-19 infection rate and increased hospitalizations, the Ravens believe this decision is the correct one in helping protect the well-being and safety of our community," the Ravens said in a statement. "The in-stadium energy and passion Ravens fans provide on gameday cannot be duplicated.

“With the collective goal of restoring that excitement and re-gaining the ability to host fans once again, we strongly encourage Marylanders to follow the advice of public health experts by wearing face coverings, practicing proper social distancing and limiting social gatherings."

The Ravens’ most recent home game, Nov. 1 against Pittsburgh, included roughly 4,300 spectators. Before that, their largest “crowds” were limited to roughly 250 immediate family members of players, staff and coaches.

Baltimore (6-3) is 2-2 at home.

The Titans (6-3) played their first three games of 2020 with no fans in the stands and won all three in dramatic fashion. They won 16-14 at Denver in Week 1, topped Jacksonville 33-30 at Nissan Stadium in Week 2 and got past Minnesota 31-30 in Week 3.

The largest crowd for a Tennessee game this season was 13,949. That was for last Thursday’s loss to Indianapolis at Nissan Stadium and an increase of 78 spectators from the previous home game, Nov. 8 against Chicago. The only Titans’ road game that included spectators a Nov. 1 loss at Cincinnati, for which 9,712 were in the stands.

“I know we're going to go on the road this week to Baltimore,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “Excellent football team, physical football team, and we're going to have to be at our best in all areas.”

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

The team's training facility remains open after linebacker David Long is placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

David Boclair

Henry Plus 100 Yards, No Longer a Winning Formula

For more than four years, the Tennessee Titans won every time he rushed for 100 yards or more. Now, they have lost twice in a span of 11 days.

David Boclair

A Countdown of the Titans' Top Plays of 2020 (So Far)

Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons, Malcolm Butler among those who have produced memorable moments through the first 10 weeks of the NFL season.

David Boclair

Remaining Games Ranked By Difficulty

Five of the last seven are on the road, including one each against the other three AFC South teams, and four opponents currently have winning records.

Mike Hogan

As Gostkowski’s Struggles Continue, Former Titans Kickers Flourish

Three of the four who kicked for Tennessee in 2019 are starters for other teams, the fourth is a practice squad player.

David Boclair

by

Blue Ruth 1957

A Look at Titans' Options if They Want to Change Kickers

Stephen Gostkowski has missed eight field goals in nine games, which has prompted speculation about how much longer franchise officials will stick with him.

Mike Hogan

Inside the AFC South: Defining Moments

A look at what got the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars where they are right now.

David Boclair

Corey Davis on Brother's Death: 'My Idol, My Hero'

Wide receiver was the Tennessee Titans' leader in receptions during Thursday's loss to Indianapolis a day after he lost his brother.

David Boclair

Special Teams Woes Doom Titans in Loss to Colts

Two mishaps when punting and a missed field goal played a significant part in Tennessee's 34-17 loss Thursday.

Mike Hogan

Left Guard Rodger Saffold Injured in Second Quarter

The 11th-year veteran is questionable to return with an ankle injury during Thursday Night Football game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Mike Hogan