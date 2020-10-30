SI.com
Friday Injury Report: Secondary to be Without Two on Sunday

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Two members of the Tennessee Titans’ secondary have been ruled out for Sunday’s contest at Cincinnati.

For one, it is nothing new.

Safety Dane Cruikshank and rookie cornerback Kristian Fulton will not be available against the Bengals due to injuries.

Cruikshank (pictured) made his 2020 debut Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers after having spent the first six weeks on injured reserve. He notched an interception – the first of his career – on the final play of the first half, the only time he was on the field with the defense.

Due to a groin injury, he was a limited participant in Thursday’s workout but was unable to work on Friday, which also was the case on Wednesday.

“Dane didn’t do well coming off that game,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “That’s sometimes – unfortunately – what happens. We tried to get him back out there, get him moving, get him some practice. [He] was sore … and probably wasn’t going to be ready for this game.”

Fulton is expected to miss several weeks with a knee injury sustained against the Steelers. He was the only Titans player who did not practice at all this week.

The second-round pick out of LSU missed one game this season because he was the COVID-19 reserve list. In five appearances, he has one interception, one sack and 15 tackles.

The complete Titans-Bengals injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Sunday status

Out: S Dane Cruikshank (groin) and CB Kristian Fulton (knee). Questionable: OL Daniel Munyer (hand) and CB Tye Smith (shoulder).

Others

Full participation: WR A.J. Brown (knee), OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), CB Johnathan Joseph (illness), T Dennis Kelly (knee) and DT Jeffery Simmons (not injury related).

CINCINNATI

Sunday status

Out: T Bobby Hart (knee), C Trey Hopkins (concussion), RB Joe Mixon (foot) and T Jonah Williams (stinger). Doubtful: WR John Ross (illness). Questionable: CB Darius Phillips (knee).

Others

Full participation: DT Geno Atkins (not injury related), LB Marcus Bailey (neck), TE Cethan Carter (shoulder), DT Mike Daniels (not injury related), CB William Jackson (concussion), G Michael Jordan (back) and S Brandon Wilson (knee).

