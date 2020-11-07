McNair Joins Ranks of Madden Legends

Tennessee Titans fans who are also gamers have something more to look forward to.

Legendary Titans quarterback Steve McNair, a three-time Pro Bowler and 2003 co-MVP, is featured in Madden NFL 2021’s most recent Legends Group. Former San Francisco 49ers safety Ronnie Lott will also be featured.

The Madden 21 legends promotion features past NFL stars. Two new players, usually one offensive player and one defensive player, are released every weekend. The legend players are used on Madden Ultimate Teams, a popular game mode where competitors customize their own teams from scratch with current and former NFL players. Through full 16-game seasons, they can make frequent adjustments to their rosters to best compete with others.

McNair has 94 overall rating in the ultimate team mode. He has a 93 throw power, 92 running ability, 92 accuracy on short passes, 91 accuracy throwing under pressure, and 90 accuracy on deep passes.

McNair, who passed away 2009, enjoyed a career full of success and highlights with the Titans. Selected third overall by the franchise in the 1995 NFL Draft, McNair went 91-62 as starting quarterback with Tennessee and Baltimore. He led the Titans to their only Super Bowl appearance (Super Bowl XXXIV in 1999), where the Titans famously came up one yard short of scoring the game-tying touchdown as time expired.

McNair threw for 31,304 yards and 174 touchdown passes over the course of 13 NFL seasons and his 3,590 career rushing yards rank sixth among all quarterbacks since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

While he is a legend in both a video game and real life, he could soon be an NFL Hall of Famer.