SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

McNair Joins Ranks of Madden Legends

Mike Hogan

Tennessee Titans fans who are also gamers have something more to look forward to.

Legendary Titans quarterback Steve McNair, a three-time Pro Bowler and 2003 co-MVP, is featured in Madden NFL 2021’s most recent Legends Group. Former San Francisco 49ers safety Ronnie Lott will also be featured.

The Madden 21 legends promotion features past NFL stars. Two new players, usually one offensive player and one defensive player, are released every weekend. The legend players are used on Madden Ultimate Teams, a popular game mode where competitors customize their own teams from scratch with current and former NFL players. Through full 16-game seasons, they can make frequent adjustments to their rosters to best compete with others.

McNair has 94 overall rating in the ultimate team mode. He has a 93 throw power, 92 running ability, 92 accuracy on short passes, 91 accuracy throwing under pressure, and 90 accuracy on deep passes.

McNair, who passed away 2009, enjoyed a career full of success and highlights with the Titans. Selected third overall by the franchise in the 1995 NFL Draft, McNair went 91-62 as starting quarterback with Tennessee and Baltimore. He led the Titans to their only Super Bowl appearance (Super Bowl XXXIV in 1999), where the Titans famously came up one yard short of scoring the game-tying touchdown as time expired.

McNair threw for 31,304 yards and 174 touchdown passes over the course of 13 NFL seasons and his 3,590 career rushing yards rank sixth among all quarterbacks since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

While he is a legend in both a video game and real life, he could soon be an NFL Hall of Famer. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans Sign Punter, Make a Flurry of Other Moves

The question of long snapper remains unanswered; four from practice squad signed to the active roster.

David Boclair

Inside the AFC South: Studs and Duds

Which players have stood out and which ones have flopped for the Titans, Texans, Jaguars and Colts thus far in 2020.

David Boclair

Josh Evans Named to Alabama-Birmingham Hall of Fame

Undrafted defensive lineman spent seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans, played in Super Bowl XXXIV.

David Boclair

Henry Has Chance to Keep Legendary Pace

If the Tennessee Titans back gains 125 yards and runs for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears, he will be in elite company.

Mike Hogan

Little Big Man

Slimmed-down D'Onta Foreman fills the Tennessee Titans' need for another sizable running back.

David Boclair

Friday Injury Report: Clowney Questionable With Knee Issue

The three-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker missed three straight workouts in preparation for the Chicago Bears.

David Boclair

Concussion to Keep Humphries on Sidelines vs. Chicago

One of the Tennessee Titans' leading receivers has been ruled out for Sunday.

David Boclair

Kern Ruled Out for Bears Game

Tennessee Titans will conduct workouts, choose a replacement on Saturday.

David Boclair

Clowney's Quest for QB Sack No Sure Thing

The odds are that the three-time Pro Bowler will get at least one but wagering that he won't provides a bigger potential payout.

David Boclair

Thursday Injury Report: Concern Over Kern Grows

The Tennessee Titans' Pro Bowl punter sits out a second straight day of practice due to a wrist injury.

David Boclair