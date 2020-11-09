Monday Injury Report: Good News for the Offensive Line

NASHVILLE – Rodger Saffold could not finish Sunday’s victory over the Chicago Bears.

The Tennessee Titans left guard got a short work week off to a good start Monday, though. Saffold was a limited participant in Monday’s practice ahead of Thursday’s game with the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.

Of the eight players listed on Tennessee’s injury report, he was the only one who took part in any of the day’s activities. The others, including wide receiver A.J. Brown, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and wide receiver Adam Humphries did not participate. Clowney and Humphries did not play against the Bears. Brown regularly has sat out one day of practice in recent weeks.

Saffold went down due to a shoulder injury with 7:17 to play in the second quarter of the 24-17 triumph and did not return. He was on the field for 26 snaps before he got hurt.

Jamil Douglas replaced Saffold and ultimately played the final 29 snaps with the offense. The fourth-year veteran got just nine plays with the offense in the first seven contests.

“(Douglas) is a great pro,” right tackle Dennis Kelly said. “He’s a great guy. He knows his role now and embraces it. Whenever he has to, he is ready to step in.”

Saffold played all 16 games four times in his first nine NFL seasons and has missed just two games since the start of the 2016 season.

His absence meant that the Titans played more than half the game against Chicago with backups at left tackle and left guard. Ty Sambrailo made his third straight start at left tackle in place of Taylor Lewan, who is out with a season-ending knee injury.

“Obviously, it's tough when you lose guys up front, but (Sambrailo) stepped in for us early in the year when (Lewan) went down,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “He's played a big role for us now. … Losing Rodger (Saffold) for over half this game, having (Douglas) step in there, I know Jamil has played a lot of football for us and we have a ton of confidence in him.”

The complete Titans-Colts injury report for Monday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: WR A.J. Brown (knee), OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee/illness), S Dane Cruikshank (groin), WR Adam Humphries (concussion), T Dennis Kelly (knee), CB Chris Milton (hamstring) and tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee/ankle). Limited participation: G Rodger Saffold (shoulder).

INDIANAPOLIS

Did not practice: LB Matthew Adams (not injury related), TE Mo Allie-Cox (knee) and TE Jack Doyle (concussion). Full participation: WR T.Y. Hilton (groin).