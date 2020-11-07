SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Josh Evans Named to Alabama-Birmingham Hall of Fame

David Boclair

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Josh Evans has been named to the University of Alabama-Birmingham Athletics Hall of Fame.

Evans was revealed as the fifth – and final – member of the Class of 2020 on Friday.

He became the first UAB player in the NFL when he made the then-Houston Oilers as an undrafted free agent in 1995 (he first was cut by the Dallas Cowboys). Evans eventually spent seven seasons and played 71 games (37 starts) for the franchise. He was a starter in Super Bowl XXXIV and was credited with five tackles in the Titans’ loss to the St. Louis Rams.

After Tennessee, he spent three seasons with the New York Jets.

"Josh was a great player at UAB and in the NFL," UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram said in a release. "He also had a tremendous impact on the lives and career of many others, who credit him for much of their success. We should all be so lucky to have a person like Josh in our lives and we couldn't be more proud to honor him as a member of our Hall of Fame."

Before the NFL, Evans played four seasons at UAB and was credited with 274 tackles, 20 sacks, 25 TFL, seven forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. His best season was 1993 when, as a junior, he made 79 tackles with nine sacks and 16 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for a team that finished 9-2.

In June, Evans was admitted to an Atlanta cancer center after he was diagnosed with tumors on his spine and liver. He originally was treated for cancer on his kidneys, gall bladder, intestines and pancreas in January.

Evans is the second football player selected for the UAB Athletics Hall of Fame, which inducted its inaugural class in 2009. The first was wide receiver Roddy White (2017), who had an 11-year NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons and led the league with 115 receptions in 2010.

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Inside the AFC South: Studs and Duds

Which players have stood out and which ones have flopped for the Titans, Texans, Jaguars and Colts thus far in 2020.

David Boclair

Henry Has Chance to Keep Legendary Pace

If the Tennessee Titans back gains 125 yards and runs for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears, he will be in elite company.

Mike Hogan

Little Big Man

Slimmed-down D'Onta Foreman fills the Tennessee Titans' need for another sizable running back.

David Boclair

Friday Injury Report: Clowney Questionable With Knee Issue

The three-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker missed three straight workouts in preparation for the Chicago Bears.

David Boclair

Concussion to Keep Humphries on Sidelines vs. Chicago

One of the Tennessee Titans' leading receivers has been ruled out for Sunday.

David Boclair

Kern Ruled Out for Bears Game

Tennessee Titans will conduct workouts, choose a replacement on Saturday.

David Boclair

Clowney's Quest for QB Sack No Sure Thing

The odds are that the three-time Pro Bowler will get at least one but wagering that he won't provides a bigger potential payout.

David Boclair

Thursday Injury Report: Concern Over Kern Grows

The Tennessee Titans' Pro Bowl punter sits out a second straight day of practice due to a wrist injury.

David Boclair

Titans Sign Long Snapper off Miami's Practice Squad

Matt Orzech filled that role for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.

David Boclair

Logan Ryan Credits Trainer with New Team for Saving Wife's Life

Advice from a member of the New York Giants' medical staff convinced Ashley Ryan to go to the hospital, where it was determined she was in a dire situation.

Mike Hogan