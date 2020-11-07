Josh Evans Named to Alabama-Birmingham Hall of Fame

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Josh Evans has been named to the University of Alabama-Birmingham Athletics Hall of Fame.

Evans was revealed as the fifth – and final – member of the Class of 2020 on Friday.

He became the first UAB player in the NFL when he made the then-Houston Oilers as an undrafted free agent in 1995 (he first was cut by the Dallas Cowboys). Evans eventually spent seven seasons and played 71 games (37 starts) for the franchise. He was a starter in Super Bowl XXXIV and was credited with five tackles in the Titans’ loss to the St. Louis Rams.

After Tennessee, he spent three seasons with the New York Jets.

"Josh was a great player at UAB and in the NFL," UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram said in a release. "He also had a tremendous impact on the lives and career of many others, who credit him for much of their success. We should all be so lucky to have a person like Josh in our lives and we couldn't be more proud to honor him as a member of our Hall of Fame."

Before the NFL, Evans played four seasons at UAB and was credited with 274 tackles, 20 sacks, 25 TFL, seven forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. His best season was 1993 when, as a junior, he made 79 tackles with nine sacks and 16 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for a team that finished 9-2.

In June, Evans was admitted to an Atlanta cancer center after he was diagnosed with tumors on his spine and liver. He originally was treated for cancer on his kidneys, gall bladder, intestines and pancreas in January.

Evans is the second football player selected for the UAB Athletics Hall of Fame, which inducted its inaugural class in 2009. The first was wide receiver Roddy White (2017), who had an 11-year NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons and led the league with 115 receptions in 2010.