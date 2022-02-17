Skip to main content
Report: Titans, City Weighing Whether to Build a New Stadium
Team(s)
Tennessee Titans

Report: Titans, City Weighing Whether to Build a New Stadium

Nissan Stadium, which opened in 1999, currently needs hundreds of millions of dollars in upgrades to modernize the venue.

Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

Nissan Stadium, which opened in 1999, currently needs hundreds of millions of dollars in upgrades to modernize the venue.

The Tennessee Titans suddenly find themselves in professional sports’ version of Love It or List It.

Nissan Stadium, their home since 1999, is very much in need renovation. And the franchise has had seemingly productive negotiations on that matter about what should be done, how much it will cost and how the price will be paid.

Thursday, however, Axios Nashville reported that the parties also have agreed to consider the possibility of a new home. Because the cost estimates for needed upgrades to Nissan Stadium currently exceed half a billion dollars, local government – specifically the mayor’s office – believe it might be more cost-effective to build a whole new venue.

So, do they spend to modernize their current home, or do they break ground on a shiny, new place with many of the modern amenities?

No timetable exists to make that decision, but it seems clear that both are now legitimate options.

Read More

“Revised cost estimates require us to closely review whether a new stadium would be a better long-term financial decision,” Mayor John Cooper said in a statement released to Axios. "We won't settle for anything but the best-case scenario for Nashville.”

Such a scenario could include a domed stadium, which potentially could allow Nashville to host the highest-profile sporting events such as the Super Bowl or the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four.

In the 20-plus years since it opened, Nissan Stadium has evolved into an important sports/entertainment venue for downtown Nashville. In addition to serving as the Titans’ homefield, it regularly has hosted international soccer matches and currently is part of the city’s bid to be one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup. Every June it hosts nightly concerts that highlight the annual CMA Fest, a weeklong celebration of country music artists and fans. The Music City Bowl also is heled there every December on or around New Year’s Eve. Next week it will be the site of a hockey game between the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning in an NHL Stadium Series contest.

As an open-air stadium with a natural grass playing surface, however, it has its limitations.

SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which hosted Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, is the country’s most expensive sports venue. It opened in 2020 at a cost of $5.5 billion. That same year, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas – also a dome – opened at a cost of $1.9 billion. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta has been in operation since 2017 and cost $1.58 billion to build.

“We need to take a step back and re-evaluate if a stadium renovation is the most responsible option forward and explore other paths,” the Titans said via Axios. “For example, the stadium's structural frame was built with concrete and needs to be largely replaced with steel. The mechanical, plumbing, and electrical systems need to be completely replaced. The window system throughout the building is so antiquated that it is not even manufactured anymore."

A general overall aerial view of Nissan Stadium exterior.
News

Report: Titans, City Weighing Whether to Build a New Stadium

1 minute ago
A general overall aerial view of Nissan Stadium and the downtown skyline.
News

Nissan Stadium Becoming a Hockey Rink

23 hours ago
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and running back Derrick Henry (22) stand near the sideline during a fourth quarter timeout against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
News

Restructured Deals Could Create Cap Space

23 hours ago
Tennessee Titans assistant head coach Craig Johnson coaches against the Houston Texans in the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. The Texans defeated the Titans 20-0.
News

Former Titans Assistant Named Associate Head Coach for Big Ten Program

Feb 15, 2022
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers defeated the Lions 30-27.
GM Report

Titans Give Oft-Injured D-Lineman Another Shot

Feb 15, 2022
Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson watches during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Robinson Faces Roster Wrangling Challenges

Feb 14, 2022
Tennessee Titans guard Rodger Saffold (76) celebrates after a win against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium.
News

Saffold Makes Clear He's 'Not Retiring'

Feb 14, 2022
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches his team warm up before they face the Texans at NRG Stadium Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
News

Vrabel On What it Will Take to Win it All

Feb 14, 2022