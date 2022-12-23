Titans Trying to Piece Together Offensive Line

Three players, including two starters, have been place on injured reserve in recent weeks. Two others have been signed to the active roster off the practice squad.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ offensive line will be something of a jigsaw puzzle for Saturday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Coaches will have plenty of pieces. The challenge is to figure out how those pieces fit together.

Xavier Newman was added to the mix Friday when he was signed to the active roster from the practice squad. The undrafted rookie out of Baylor played all three interior line positions during the preseason but has spent the entire regular season on the practice squad.

Daniel Munyer was added to the practice squad on Monday and two days later was signed to the active roster. The 30-year-old has played 19 games in his NFL career, including three for the Titans in 2020. His lone start was at right guard with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, but he also can play center.

Both will be available to buffet a blocking unit that it currently wracked with injuries, including two that will keep starters sidelined for the remainder of the season.

A look at the current state of things on the Titans’ offensive line.

Center

Ben Jones will miss the rest of the season after being placed on injured reserve due to a second concussion in a matter of weeks.

When Jones missed two games earlier in the season, left guard Aaron Brewer slid into that spot, Brewer, however, might not be available because of a rib injury that earned him a “questionable” designation on Thursday’s injury report. That leaves Munyer, Corey Levin, who played center in mop-up duty during the losses at Buffalo and Philadelphia, Jordan Roos, who has bounced between the roster and the practice squad, and Newman as options at that spot.

Left guard

Brewer’s status is uncertain because of the rib injury. If he can play, he almost certainly will go to center again. Then, Dillon Radunz played in Brewer’s spot, but Radunz also was placed on injured reserve this week and will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Levin’s lone start in 28 career appearances was at left guard for Tennessee in 2018. Munyer, Roos and Newman are options at this spot as well.

Right guard

Like Jones, Nate Davis was ruled out on Thursday. Then he was placed on injured reserve on Friday which means his season is over due to an ankle injury. Levin finished last Sunday’s game in his place. Munyer and Newman also could get their chance is at this spot.

Right tackle

Nicholas Petit-Frere is questionable with an ankle injury. The only other tackle on the active roster is Le’Raven Clark. The Titans signed Clark off Philadelphia’s practice squad in late September, but he has yet to see any meaningful snaps except a handful in which he lined up at tight end.

Left tackle

Dennis Daley has been the starter since Taylor Lewan was injured in Week 2 at Buffalo.

He has struggled to the point that coaches planned to rotate him and Radunz last Sunday against the Chargers. Now, he is the one thing that is certain up front.