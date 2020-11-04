A Look at Options to Fill Vic Beasley's Spot

The curtain has fallen on Vic Beasley’s time with the Tennessee Titans, and the veteran outside linebacker did not exactly exit on a high note.

The Titans signed the 2015 eighth overall pick with hopes that he would bolster their pass rush and return to – or at least approach – the level at which he played in 2016, when he led the league with 15 1/2 sacks, was named a first-team All-Pro and was named to the Pro Bowl.

Instead, the outside linebacker was a dud from the get-go. He was a no-show for more than a week at the start of training camp. When he finally arrived in Nashville and passed through required coronavirus protocols, the Titans placed him on the non-football injury list due to a knee issue. It was Week 3 at Minnesota when he finally hit the field, and things got even more disappointing. In five games, he didn’t record a sack and registered a measly three tackles.

The Titans will now have to replace Beasley, either with an in-house option, or a free agent.

Here are some options:

• Elevate Wyatt Ray from the practice squad: An undrafted free agent in 2019, Ray (pictured) spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets before landing with the Titans this past August. Ray played collegiately at Boston College and recorded 114 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception in 50 games over four seasons. Ray has not yet appeared in an NFL regular season contest.

• Sign Nigel Bradham from the Denver Broncos practice squad: The Titans could elect to go this route, if Bradham is available. That is, however, if the Broncos do not protect him. Each week, teams can protect up to four players on their practice squads from being signed by other teams. Bradham has played a lot of football in his career. Drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2012, he spent four years there before spending four years with the Philadelphia Eagles. The nine-year veteran has played in 116 games (96 starts) and has 619 career tackles, 34 for a loss of yards and 8 1/2 sacks.

• Sign Clay Matthews, free agent: Matthews is arguably the best remaining option at outside linebacker. He has 11 seasons under his belt, he has made six Pro Bowls in his career and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2010. He played 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers before spending last season with the Los Angeles Rams. Matthews has 91 1/2 career sacks, ninth among all active players and 49th in NFL history. Matthews has amassed 519 tackles, 130 tackles for a loss and 200 career quarterback hits.

• Elevate Tuzar Skipper from the practice squad: The Titans added him after the start of the regular season. He has limited NFL experience (six games with the Giants in 2019) but managed three tackles, half a sack and a fumble recovery in that time. After two seasons at junior college, he spent three years at Toledo and led that team with 8 1/2 sacks in 2018 (he also had 11 1/2 tackles for loss).

• Bring back Cameron Wake: Before this year’s disaster with Beasley, it was Wake who was signed to be a pass rush specialist in 2019. Things got off to a promising start when he notched 2 1/2 sacks and was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in his Titans’ debut. He played eight more contests but did not record another sack (he did amass 11 quarterback pressures) before he landed on injured reserve. The Titans cut him following the season. At 38 years old, it’s tough to imagine he has much left, but he is a strong and positive locker room presence who could help in that regard.