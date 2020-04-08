AllTitans
SI Power Rankings: Titans in the Top 10

David Boclair

The Tennessee Titans are a top 10 team. Right now, at least.

That is the opinion of Jenny Vrentas, senior writer for Sports Illustrated and MMQB, who on Wednesday published her NFL power rankings based on what has taken place thus far in the offseason.

The Titans are seventh, tops among the AFC South and third in the conference. Two of their division rivals are also are among the top half of the league’s 32 teams, albeit barely. Houston is No. 15 and Indianapolis is No. 16. Jacksonville checks in at No. 32.

One of the two AFC franchises ranked higher than Tennessee is Baltimore. Of course, their 2019 playoff run, which ended with a loss in the AFC Championship, included a victory over the Ravens in the divisional round. Kansas City, which eliminated the Titans from the playoffs and ultimately won the Super Bowl, occupies the top spot.

Continuity, of course, will be central to Tennessee’s fortunes in 2020. The focus for general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel has been on bringing back players from the 2019 roster, including stars such as Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill and role players like tackle Dennis Kelly, linebacker Kamalei Correa and tight end MyCole Pruitt.

“I’m hopeful that the whole organization continues to grow,” Vrabel said recently. “I can only be in charge of the coaching staff and getting the players prepared, but I hope that our attitude is that we’ll always try to improve and get better. … Our assistant coaches and coordinators to continue to prepare and continue to improve, and then ultimately the players to try to get them better. That’s the whole focus.”

The Titans were No. 10 in the final MMQB 2019 power rankings, which was based on a vote of seven staff members. None of those seven had Tennessee higher than No. 8 at that time.

