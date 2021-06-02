Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

Bowen Eager to See Titans' Defense Come Together

Officially the defensive coordinator one having called the signals as outside linebackers coach has changed things after a season of struggles.
Author:
Publish date:

Shane Bowen’s new title comes with a few perks.

The main benefit of officially being the defensive coordinator is that his attention is never centered on one position group.

“I think first and foremost, it helps with the relationships with all the players across the board,” Bowen said Wednesday. “Seeing them work. Being able to take stuff from the meeting room to individual, to group, to team.

“It’s been great for me to do, just in terms of building relationships with these guys, and continuing forward towards taking that leadership role over the whole unit.”

Bowen was officially elevated to defensive coordinator after a season of calling the shots without the formal title. His elevation brought concerns from the fanbase following a season in which the Titans had – statistically speaking – one of the NFL’s worst pass rushes and the worst third-down defense.

Bowen said he has not concerned himself with criticism. His focus is on good football.

The promotion, as he saw it, was a statement of coach Mike Vrabel’s belief in him as a person and a football mind. Last season may not have gone as planned for Bowen, Vrabel or the defense. So, during this offseason, everyone involved is laying the groundwork to make sure it does next season.

“I think (Vrabel) has coached me in this deal. He’s brought me up through this profession, in some regard,” Bowen said. “I appreciate his confidence in me... We gotta play better defensively. We do. I am excited, and I am encouraged with where this thing is going right now. And just like everybody else, I am putting in the work, day in and day out to help this team win.”

As defensive coordinator, evaluation of his performance will be often results-driven. It comes with lofty goals and heavy expectations. In this case, it also comes with a significant number of offseason personnel changes in addition to his job title.

“It’s definitely changed,” Bowen said. “Just the position. The title. The stuff that comes with it. Having control over the whole unit. My perspective on everything. Making sure we are all on the same page, seeing things the same way. And ultimately being the final voice, so it’s changed in that regard.”

Yet, as things change, they tend to stay the same. And as Tennessee turns the page on a woeful performance, Bowen is taking some of the lessons he learned during his unofficial season as the defensive play caller, and applying them to his defense this year.

“I think, from last year, it was just the week in and week out,” Bowen said. “We are trying some new things. There is a lot of the same scheme stuff, don’t get me wrong. But there is a lot of ways to skin a cat. We can do things a lot of different ways.”

From tweaking certain things within the defensive system to adjusting player personnel grouping, there is a lot of work to be done before the fall for Bowen.

However, the first-year defensive coordinator (technically speaking) understands that before anything else, he has to cultivate a strong relationship with his entire defensive unit.

“I got confidence in these guys,” Bowen said. “I can’t wait until we get to the fall, and we get to put this entire thing together, and see what it all looks like.”

Tennessee Titans outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen watches his players during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 Nashville, Tenn.
News

Bowen Eager to See Titans' Defense Come Together

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches a pass in front of coverage from Tennessee Titans cornerback Johnathan Joseph (33) during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Recent WR Trades Suggest Julio Jones Could Provide Big Payoff

Delanie Walker: Tennessee Titans tight end Walker (82) races up the field for a first down against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at Hard Rock Stadium Sept. 9, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Fla.
News

Delanie Walker to Work Out for Former Team

Tennessee Titans logo spelled out in the north end zone inside Nissan Stadium prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
News

Titans Hire Full-Time Female Scout

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) catches a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
News

SI's Breer Says Titans 'Make The Most Sense' for Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) scores a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

A.J. Brown's Impassioned Pleas for Julio Jones Reveal Important Truth

Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown (55) brings down Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

AFC South Watch: Going Nowhere -- Notable Players Who Re-Signed

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) celebrates a sack against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field.
News

Dupree Among NFL's Most Disruptive Players of 2020

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Corey Davis Injured During Jets OTAs