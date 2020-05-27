AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Tannehill Speaks Out Over Minnesota Man's Death

David Boclair

This time a year ago Ryan Tannehill was not comfortable enough to speak up among his teammates.

Now, unchallenged as the Tennessee Titans’ starting quarterback and with a contract that makes him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players at his position, he feels confident enough to speak out on social issues.

Tannehill took to Twitter on Wednesday and offered his thoughts this week’s incident in Minneapolis in which a man died while being arrested by police. A 10-minute video recorded by a witness included footage of one George Floyd, 46, complaining that he could not breathe while one of the arresting officers knelt on the back of his neck.

The exact cause of death is under investigation, and the four officers involved have been fired.

Tannehill is not the only the high-profile athlete – or the only Titans player – who has decided to weigh in on the matter. Kenny Vaccaro retweeted a video commentary from Emmanuel Acho. LeBron James, Odell Beckham, Colin Kaepernick and Lisa Leslie are among those who shared their own thoughts.

Tannehill has said multiple times that after the Titans acquired him last March to be Marcus Mariota’s backup, he held his tongue in meetings and practices because he did not want to overstep his bounds. He rediscovered his voice after he replaced Mariota as the starter last October and signed a four-year, $118 million extension in March.

Off the field, he and his wife Lauren operate a foundation that mentors select high school students and provides scholarships for those who achieve classroom success and take an active role in their community.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Next Step For Titans A Daunting One

In the history of the AFC South, Tennessee never has won the division a year after it finished in second place, as it did in 2019.

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

Landry Lands on PFF's All-Clutch Team

Outside linebacker performed virtually all others at his position in the fourth quarter and overtime

David Boclair

Vrabel Didn't Waste Time With PI Replay Challenges

The NFLPA executive director said the one-year experiment 'failed miserably.'

David Boclair

Several Titans Pedal Through COVID Lockdown

Kevin Byard, Ben Jones among those who have relied on a Peloton while NFL facilities are closed.

Mike Hogan

by

Footballfan55

Many Titans Fans Never Stopped Pulling For Peyton

The loyalty he inspired during his four years at the University of Tennessee never waned over nearly two decades in the NFL

JimmyTrodglen

Work Ethic Will Serve Rookie Tight End Well In Fight For Roster Spot

Tommy Hudson was primarily a run blocker at Arizona State but has the mind and the body to do much more.

Mike Hogan

by

Footballfan55

Former Teammate Tells 'Epic' Keith Bulluck Story

Linebacker didn't break a sweat but predicted an interception during practice -- then delivered in the game.

David Boclair

How Henry Can Repeat as NFL Rushing Champion

Tennessee Titans back would be the first in more than a decade to finish on top in back-to-back years.

David Boclair

Brown Aims To Be Better In Year Two

Titans wide receiver considers himself a 'great learner' with room for improvement.

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

Inside the AFC South: Best Offseason Moves

Coordinators in Houston, a staff change in Jacksonville, a trade by Indianapolis and a contract in Tennessee

David Boclair