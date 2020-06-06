DBs Like What They See From New Secondary Coach

Soon after the Tennessee Titans lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, secondary coach Kerry Coombs announced that he accepted a job to become the defensive coordinator at Ohio State, where he spent six seasons as an assistant prior to 2018.

In turn, many members of the secondary expressed that they would miss Coombs’ energy and passion.

Enter Anthony Midget, who comes to the Titans after spending 2018 and 2019 as secondary coach for the Houston Texans. While Midget admittedly brings more of a laid-back demeanor to the group, safety Kenny Vaccarro and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson have been impressed with their new leader.

“Great guy,” Jackson said during a May 29 video conference. “As soon as he got with the team, [he] called my phone. We text back and forth. Just a good person from that standpoint being able to talk to him, and a great coach being able to teach and help us with the simpler terms, simpler things, just to make sure that we’re all on the same page.”

Vaccaro, a seven-year veteran, said Midget, with his NFL experience, came in knowing what to expect from the secondary. And that, to Vaccarro, is an advantage for Midget as he makes the transition from Houston to Tennessee.

“Midge has done a great job,” Vaccaro said recently. “Obviously, we haven’t met in person because we’re just doing Zoom meetings, but from my experience so far it’s been great. He’s been in the league a while. He already has a good understanding, so it’s been smooth, it’s been easy. I’ve enjoyed the meetings with him. He’s made them fun and entertaining. It’s been great, honestly.”

Former Titans cornerback Logan Ryan described Coombs as a "ball of energy" after his departure. While Midget may not be that, he, just as Coombs did, will demand the best from a group that intercepted 12 passes last season, its highest total in seven seasons.

“I’m demanding that the guys do the things we're asking them to do and demanding that we get the best out of our players,” Midget said Tuesday. “.... You’re not going to see me running up and down the sidelines. The guys just kind of understand the expectations that we as a staff have for them and that we’re going to demand from them.”