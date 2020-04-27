Delanie Walker Involved in Auto Accident Last Month

To say the offseason has been a bit of a bumpy ride for Delanie Walker would be an understatement.

In addition to the fact that the Tennessee Titans released him, the Pro Bowl tight end was involved in a car accident last month that “wrecked his G-Wagon,” according to a TMZ Sports report Sunday morning.

The automobile incident actually came first. It happened March 3 as Walker, a California native, drove down Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

TMZ spoke to a law enforcement officer who said the Pro Bowl tight end was not at fault, that the driver of the other vehicle made an illegal U-turn ahead of Walker and caused the fender-bender. The report included video of Walker photographing the damage to his vehicle.

According to TMZ, Walker’s auto was not totaled but repairs have not been completed.

The Titans released Walker 10 days later, on March 13 along with kicker Ryan Succop. Walker joined Tennessee in 2013 as a free agent after seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. In seven years with the Titans he caught 381 passes for 4,423 yards and 28 touchdowns and earned the only Pro Bowl invitations of his career, in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

He ranks as the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions by a tight end.

A serious ankle injury limited Walker to just eight games played in the last two seasons and prompted his release. Officially, the decision was due to a failed physical.

The move made the 35-year-old (he will be 36 in August) a free agent. Thus far, he remains unsigned.