Delanie Walker Recognizes Titans Teammate Who Had 'The Biggest Impact'

Delanie Walker paid tribute to one of his former quarterbacks Monday morning.

The free agent tight end posted several photos of custom-made sneakers that honor his time with the Tennessee Titans. One side features an image of the three-time Pro Bowler standing shoulder to shoulder with Marcus Mariota.

“Sometimes the people we’ve known for a short amount of time have the biggest impact on our lives, even more than those we’ve known forever,” Walker wrote as a caption to the photos. “Thanks my guy.”

Walker and Mariota were teammates for the past five years and formed the best statistical connection of Walker’s career.

Of his 381 receptions over seven seasons, Mariota was the quarterback for 270 of them. That accounts for 70.9 percent of the total and 53.6 percent of Walker’s 504 career receptions (he caught 123 passes in seven seasons with San Francisco before he joined the Titans). In his last full season, 2017, Walker caught 74 passes, all but four of which Mariota threw.

Overall, 10 different Tennessee players, including running back DeMarco Murray, recorded completions to Walker. The rundown:

Quarterback Completions Marcus Mariota 207 Zach Mettenberger 44 Ryan Fitzpatrick 43 Jake Locker 39 Charlie Whitehurst 27 Matt Cassel 12 Alex Tanney 4 Blaine Gabbert 3 Ryan Tannehill 1 DeMarco Murray 1

The Titans released Walker in March due to a failed physical. An ankle injury sustained in the 2018 season-opener and subsequent issues related to that ailment limited him to eight games played over the past two seasons. His last reception came with 1:44 to play in an on Oct. 13, 2019 loss at Denver. It was an 18-yard gain on a pass from Ryan Tannehill.

Mariota was not offered a new contract and ultimately signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 35-year-old remains a free agent and it is possible that his career is finished. If it is, at least he will know he made a meaningful connection along the way.