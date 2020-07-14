AllTitans
College Field to be Named in Honor of Oilers Great

David Boclair

The playing surface at the University of Texas football stadium will be named in honor of Houston Oilers great Earl Campbell and one other Longhorns great, the school announced Monday.

The field at Royal-Memorial Stadium, heretofore known as Joe Jamail Field, will be renamed at the request of the Jamail family as part of a campus-wide series of actions aimed to promote inclusion and celebrate diversity. Now, it will bear the name of Campbell and Ricky Williams, the only Longhorns to win the Heisman Trophy.

“They are the best of us,” Dahr Jamail told the Austin American-Statesman. “They are the best of Texas. Who better to shine that light on? These guys have earned it.”

Campbell, the 1977 Heisman winner, was the first overall pick in the 1978 NFL Draft by the then-Houston Oilers. He led the NFL in rushing each of his first three seasons, made five Pro Bowl appearances and was a three-time All-Pro while with the Oilers. He has four of the top eight single season rushing totals in franchise history, topped by 1,934 yards in 1980.

Campbell ranks second to Eddie George on the franchise’s career rushing list with 8,574 yards in 72 games over seven seasons.

These days Campbell works at the University of Texas as a special assistant to the football program.

“Earl and myself are honored to be part of the momentum of change sweeping our alma mater, the University of Texas, the nation, and the world,” Williams, the 1988 Heisman winner, said in a statement. “We recognize the naming of Campbell/Williams Field is a historic moment, and we urge our nation’s universities and communities to continue to reflect and review the history, symbolism, and identities that we place on monuments, public institutions, and sports organizations.”

Countdown to Kickoff: 62 Days

Derrick Henry's future with the Titans is uncertain, but his past already includes more appearances than nearly any other running back the team has drafted.

David Boclair

Report: Henry, Titans Won't Agree to Long-Term Extension

The NFL's reigning rushing champion will play 2020 on the one-year franchise tag that will pay him $10.278 million.

David Boclair

The Complete Titans Overall Player Ratings for EASports Madden NFL 21

Derrick Henry is the X-factor; Kevin Byard also has superstar abilities.

Mike Hogan

Tannehill Falls Short of Top 10 Madden 21 QB Ratings

Titans quarterback set a number of career-highs, led the NFL in a couple categories in 2019.

David Boclair

Former Titans RB Part of Prospective MLB Ownership Group

DeMarco Murray is part of a star-studded collection of individuals led by A-Rod and J.Lo that hopes to purchase the New York Mets.

David Boclair

Woodyard Fighting for Viable Opt-Out Option

Former Titans linebacker is an NFLPA Vice President, wants players to feel protected regardless of whether they play in 2020 or not.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 63 Days

Travis Henry had 63 first downs rushing during his brief -- but important -- time with Tennessee.

David Boclair

Lewan's Plan For a Safe -- And Full -- NFL Season

Titans tackle does not want to separate players from families completely, believes the league has the resources to make it work.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 64 Days

In the 21 years since they became the Titans their players have made a combined 64 Pro Bowl appearances.

David Boclair

Ravens Snub Proves Titans are Mason's True Team

The most productive receiver of the Titans era, a two-time Pro Bowler and an NFL record-setter formally retired with Baltimore in 2012.

David Boclair