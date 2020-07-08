AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Robinson Won't Pay Clowney Sight Unseen

Mike Hogan

It remains a rumor, but there is a growing sense that it could become reality.

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is the biggest prize left on the NFL’s free agent market. It’s unclear when he and the Tennessee Titans were last in contact, but during a Tuesday night conversation with Paul Kuharsky, general manager Jon Robinson added to the idea that the sides eventually could agree on a contract.

“What I’ve seen on Twitter, him rushing off the edge and hitting that bag,” Robinson said. “Anytime you are dealing with whatever the contract is going to command, you want to make sure that the player is healthy, that you are able to allow your doctors to see him, to look at it, to make sure everything is going to be good.”

In the case of Clowney, Robinson has his reasons for wanting to make sure he is healthy before going forward with any sort of workout or offer.

The 27-year-old has dealt with a few injuries in his career, and is coming off of core muscle surgery. To date, the NFL has not allowed teams to bring in free agents for workouts or physicals due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On a podcast appearance with Dan Hellie, who is Tennessee’s play-by-play voice on preseason television broadcasts, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said they are willing to wait for Clowney.

“Not having the ability to bring players in is another, I think, hurdle with some of these guys that may have had offseason surgery or had some procedure done or something that they maybe just weren’t 100 percent and you needed to look at them or you needed to have your doctors look at them,” Vrabel said. “That’s, I think, part of it. That’s part of the holdup.”

Vrabel spent one season (2017) as Clowney’s defensive coordinator with the Houston Texans before took over the Titans. That season was Clowney’s most productive season to date. En route to his second consecutive Pro Bowl, Clowney played in all 16 games and had a career-high 9.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and 21 quarterback hits. He was the only AFC player with at least 20 tackles-for-loss and 20 quarterback hits.

That alone may be the reason why Robinson daydreamed for a moment on Tuesday about what it would mean to have Clowney on the roster.

"You've got (Harold) Landry, you've got (Vic) Beasley, you've got Clowney -- hypothetically, to your point -- you've got Jeffery Simmons, you've got DaQuan (Jones), who's got some power rush, you've got (Kamalei) Correa who goes 100 miles an hour, you've got a lot of different pieces that you can move around," he told Kuharsky "And you've got athleticism with Landry, with Beasley, with Correa, you can drop those guys into coverage and send David Long, Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown or whoever it might be.

“It just gives you a lot of chess pieces in that game."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Countdown to Kickoff: 69 Days

Tennessee won fewer games than the vast majority of NFL teams during the last decade.

David Boclair

A New, Narrow Definition of Success

Tennessee no longer interested regular-season win streaks or playoff runs that stop short of the Super Bowl.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 70 Days

Frank Wycheck's best seasons made him one of the NFL's best tight ends during the Titans' earliest years in Tennessee.

David Boclair

Titans Plan to Limit Seating at Nissan Stadium

An exact number of fans for home games has not been determined; season ticket holders will have the option to opt out.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 71 Days

Long field goal attempts -- and makes -- were a common occurrence when Rob Bironas was the Titans' kicker.

David Boclair

Titans Trust Offseason Dialogue Will Pay Off

Players, executives express confidence that frank, productive discussions of race issues, protests, etc. will reap on-field benefits.

David Boclair

Commentary: As Sports Restart, Prepare to Keep Score of Positive Tests

Even before athletes and coaches began to get together, it was obvious they are not immune to COVID-19.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 72 Days

The 2019 Titans produced one of the highest-scoring playoff runs since the franchise relocated from Houston.

David Boclair

Inside the AFC South: The Most Scrutinzed Offseason Moves

A look at which decisions have been -- and will continue to be -- most closely watched for the Titans, Texans, Colts and Jaguars.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 73 Days

As Super Bowl XXXIV progressed, so did the number of plays the Titans ran on offense.

David Boclair